‘Y’all this is for just all the mistakes they made’: Dairy Queen customer tries $6 Mystery Bag. Are they all just DoorDash orders that didn’t get picked up?

With how expensive fast food prices are, customers are usually forced to get creative to get deals under $10. But Dairy Queen got creative on behalf of its customers by offering a “mystery bag” for only $6 at some locations. While the catch is you don’t know what you’re getting until after you buy the bag, that’s also part of the fun.

Each mystery bag includes three to four items.

In a video with 1.5 million views, Dairy Queen customers unveil the goodies they received in their bag.

In the video, TikTok user Hailey (@hailey.silberfarb) walks up to a freezer in a Dairy Queen and takes out a $6 mystery brown paper bag.

The note attached to the bag reads: “Mystery Bag $6.00 No discounts allowed you cannot open or return,” it says. “You like surprises? Does the thought of a mystery fill you with excitement? Well, you’re in luck because this bag contains 3 or 4 Dairy Queen treats! They have been made during training or we may have made extras, or maybe we made the wrong flavor altogether! Whatever the reason, you get to reap the benefits. We cannot guarantee that there are no peanuts, tree nuts, other allergens, or cross-contamination of allergens.”

She and her friend tear open the bag to reveal the treats in it: a Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection, a Hot Fudge Sundae, and an Oreo Blizzard.

Do onlookers think this is a good deal?

Viewers believe the mystery bag offers customers a great bang for their bucks.

“That blizzard alone is 6 dollars,” one viewer wrote.

“I didn’t go to Dairy Queen the other day because one mini Blizzard was $8, this is an excellent deal,” another agreed.

A Blizzard can cost around $7, depending on the size and flavor.

Employee mistakes?

One viewer who claimed to be a former Dairy Queen worker said the mystery bags are employee mistakes. “As a past DQ employee ill tell y’all this is for just all the mistakes they have made that week out into a bag since we freeze them. Nice to see them not go to waste,” they said.

“Did anyone else think these are just doordashes that didn’t get picked up?” another questioned.

“They’re all the things not picked up by doordash,” a third said.

Is the mystery bag available at all Dairy Queens?

The mystery bags are only available at certain locations. Some locations, including Dual Highway, Maryland, and Main St., Princeton, Illinois, have advertised the mystery bags on their Facebook pages. It’s best to call ahead and check if yours offers them before heading there for one.

