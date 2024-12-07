‘Should I just buy a new Mazda instead?’: Woman drives this Lexus home. Then she gets cold feet about paying $50,000

A prospective used Lexus buyer was left at a crossroads after test-driving the car for a day. Kylika Miller (@kylikamiller44) says while she was in love with the exterior of a 2021 Lexus GX 460, the interior felt outdated compared to her 2017 Mazda.

She asks TikTokers what moves she should be making for her new car purchase. Should be opt for the used Lexus, or just purchase a brand-new Mazda that’s within her budget? Commenters had varying opinions on the auto manufacturers. But the discussion mainly boiled down to one point: can a Mazda be as reliable as a Lexus or Toyota?

Lexus dilemma

Miller begins her video standing outside in the driveway of her home. Behind is a white Lexus GX 460 SUV. The luxury offering is a beloved offering from Toyota’s premium line of automobiles.

Edmunds writes that the GX 460 enjoys a long reputation for being a “solid and well-built” vehicle. Furthermore, its dependability, a trademark of the Lexus brand in general, is known for being the most consistently reliable car on the market.

The only downside some mention about the GX is a general criticism of Toyota and Lexus. And it’s that some of its features/fixtures have clearly been carried on over from previous models for multiple years. There are varying opinions about implementing new technology into vehicles too quickly from auto experts and enthusiasts.

While some believe these are major drawbacks on the JDM brand’s part, others appreciate this approach. Folks on the Toyota Nation Forum expressed that in many cases, adding new features to a car also means software updates. These updates may require further troubleshooting and testing to see which vehicular components are affected.

Worth it?

For many, this measured approach to quality assurance is the reason why they’re devoted to Toyota/Lexus. It could explain why some mechanics are saying that newer models packed with newer tech from the JDM brand are giving consumers problems.

And while Miller clearly loved the car’s look, she was feeling worried about its price. Especially when you consider that since 2022, auto loan finance rates have spiked dramatically.

“I was so excited to take this beauty home for the night,” Miller says at the top of her video. She walks around the vehicle. “There she is. In all her glory. Love this, it’s a 2021 but it’s so outdated it made me feel nauseous when I was driving. Because I was like, ‘Instantly don’t like it.’”

Next, the TikToker says while it was gorgeous, being in the Lexus’ interior was a different experience.

“But I have a Mazda 2017 that’s like fully loaded. Has all the Apple CarPlay,” she continues. “I actually look at the speed limit up in my windshield and I didn’t realize how used to that I am. Until I didn’t have it in this.”

Used to the features

After comparing the 2021 Lexus GX 460’s features to the ones in her 2017 Mazda, Miller was conflicted.

“Do I just get a new Mazda? I’ve seen the CX-70, is that good? Or maybe a 90?” she asks her viewers. “This is beautiful but I just don’t think I could do it?”

Miller isn’t the only consumer to praise Mazda’s car game. While Toyota, Honda, Lexus, and Acura are often considered the gold standard in long-term car ownership quality/dependability, Mazdas are no slouches either. One needn’t search too arduously to find a number of forum posts from owners who’ve praised the brand’s build quality.

Mazda dependability

Consumer Reports also gives Mazda above-average scores for its reliability. The independent research firm also states that it’s because of the brand’s stalwart reputation that they’re good used vehicle purchases.

In the caption for her video, Miller writes that she doesn’t want to spend more than $50,000 on a car. Furthermore, it needs to be an SUV with AWD.

Even a brand new, top-trim Mazda CX-70 falls under this price point—and that’s at MSRP. There’s a good chance that Miller could even negotiate its $48,900 price point down further. She also mentioned the CX-90, which tops out at $58,000 for its most luxurious finish. The base model goes for much less at $38,000. Other trims fall within these price ranges, however, that Miller could opt for as well.

TikTokers were split

The comments section of Miller’s video was filled with Lexus/Toyota devotees. Some said that the drivetrain and build quality of these offerings more than makeup for their lack of features.

“Keep the Lexus. You’ll regret it when that Mazda is in the shop,” one person penned.

Another replied, “Toyota Highlander no doubt.”

Someone else wrote, “Lexus and Toyota take forever to update their vehicles interior. But they are very reliable. My 2023 4Runner is nice inside but the new ones have better features.”

However, others said they loved their Mazda cars.

“Mazda is such an underrated brand. Great cars,” one wrote.

Someone else penned, “Mazda cx90! Go for it, You won’t regret it!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mazda, Lexus, and Miller via email for further comment.



