‘$20 out the door for 4 days of food’: Customer shares meal prep hack, orders chicken enchiladas from local Mexican joint

In the age of convenience, meal kit services have skyrocketed in popularity, offering curated ingredients and recipes delivered straight to your doorstep. But is there a more cost-effective and enjoyable alternative? TikTok user @pawdpiper thinks so in his trending video, where he suggests ordering combo plates with chicken enchiladas.

The video’s caption reads, “$20 out the door for 4 days of food.” In the video, seen over 46,000 times, he shows four open combo plates from an unnamed local chain “that has 5 total locations.” The overlay states: “This was $20!!! 4 orders of chicken enchiladas with rice and beans.”

“Here’s a life hack for you. Instead of ordering meal kits for a ton of money, you have to cook every night,” @pawdpiper starts. “Order four combos during the special happy hour at your local Mexican food restaurant and enjoy!”

This strategy might seem strange, but it offers several advantages. One can save money compared to pricier meal kit services, and it also eliminates the need for nightly cooking and introduces a flavorful, ready-to-eat option. But others are still determining if this is a good idea for several reasons.

For one, it would not seem to keep particularly well nor is it particularly healthy. “That’s all carbs, bro; that’s no good,” said one commenter of the chicken enchiladas. “Or just buy groceries,” said another person. “Cooking for one really sucks,” he replied.

One person suggested gastrointestinal issues were forthcoming: “My bathroom hates this idea.” But the poster wasn’t worried.

Some detailed other deals they perceived to be food hacks. One beamed: “I once bought 30 Wendy’s breakfast sandwiches cuz they had a buy 1 get 1 free deal.”

“Those enchiladas look so foul,” said one commenter, who didn’t appreciate the look of the meals. “That has to be Tex-Mex, not Mexican.” The poster responded: “It’s California-style Mexican. Honestly has much more cheese than usually, and I ordered without [lettuce] because it doesn’t reheat well.”

One man was distraught with visual. “As a true Latino living in South Texas, I take offense to these THINGS being called enchiladas,” he said. “That’s nasty.” The poster answered, somewhat jokingly: “I’m sorry, this was what is available, and it costs less than microwave meals. I prefer what I can find in Mexico, but it’s a long commute for lunch.”

