‘I know for a fact someone is about to hate me’: Viewers divided over traveler who sneaks Tupperware full of Chipotle onto flight

In a viral video, a TikToker was unapologetic about bringing her fragrant Chipotle meal onto a flight to avoid dipping into her pockets for an airport meal. Viewers were divided over her actions in the comments.

In the clip, Alex Williams (@awillygirl), a lifestyle influencer, is sitting at the airport waiting for her flight. As she films, Williams, who, based on recent videos, appeared to be headed to the Outside Lands music festival, looks around and then at her phone with the look of someone who’s about to commit to doing something audacious.

“I brought a Tupperware container of chipotle on y flight because I didn’t want to pay 86.50 for an airport salad,” the influencer explains.

She adds that she’s in a middle seat, “and I know for a fact someone is about to hate me.”

Williams shows viewers a plastic bag with what appears to be a burrito bowl in a plastic Tupperware container and a tortilla or chips placed in a separate bag.

The video has garnered more than 300,000 views and about 60 comments as of Thursday morning.

“Im so sorry this plane is about to REEK,” the caption read.

Chipotle is a fast-casual Mexican food chain that rose in popularity over the last decade. The chain is known for bowls and burritos that are prepared in front of you, with an assembly line of ingredients to choose from.

While Chipotle’s food is known for being flavorful and Mexican food tends to naturally be aromatic because of the spices and flavors, it may not necessarily be an aroma other people want to experience when they’re not eating a Chipotle meal themselves.

This is akin to how fish cooked at home may smell delightful to some, but that same experience may not be true when the fish is heated up in a communal microwave in an office kitchen.

Commenters were split on Williams’s actions. Some commended her for taking food on the plane to save money.

“I do this all the time but im ruthless I’ll carry it straight up in the bag and with the bowl and pretend like I got it in the airport,” a top comment read.

“I love people brave enough to take food on flights my anxiety would have tsa tackling me for my 14 pc chicken strips,” a person said.

“I’m convinced people who hate on this wish they thought of it because paying that much for airport food is WILD,” another wrote.

Others were not for it, claiming that her actions were disrespectful.

“Why not eat it before the flight? Eating a full in meal in the poor section of the plane is next level disgusting and inconsiderate,” a commenter wrote.

“That’s too much,” another agreed.

“like, why not a sandwich,” a third viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Williams for comment via email.