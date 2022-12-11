‘Who the f*ck has milk with Mexican food?’: Server rants about difficult customers who always send food back

A TikToker named Murphy (@murphy1526) went viral for his rant against a regular group of customers who come into the restaurant where he works as a server.

In the clip, he recounts the family’s unconventional order and calls them out for constantly sending food back, even though they are regulars and the staff knows their order by heart.

Murphy begins his viral video calling out the family because he is sure they will show up that night.

“This happens every single fucking time,” Murphy says. “They start off with three steak quesadillas, they want the steak on the side, not a problem, whatever. They want the light cheese on the quesadilla and whatever cheese would’ve gone into the quesadilla, they want it on the steak. They also want the sour cream and guac and salsa that comes with it, in separate little bowls. Not a problem, happens, we get it.”

But then Murphy says the issues begin once the food is served. He claims within seconds of setting down the steaks, the customers complain about the cheese being either too much or not enough.

“So we take it back we hold the plate for three minutes, same fucking plate,” Murphy says. “We take it back out and we go, ‘how’s that look?’ and they go, ‘oh my god it’s perfect.'”

The TikToker also claims that the family gets the most expensive salad though they want nothing on it. When Murphy suggests ordering a regular salad to save them money, they allegedly refuse.

“They want the loaded soup and they want it deconstructed,” Murphy continues listing the family’s absurd order. “Not only do they want that deconstructed, they wanted the loaded nachos deconstructed.”

He reiterates that it doesn’t matter as they accommodate them every Saturday, but that “they always send it back” even though the staff knows exactly what they want.

Then, Murphy reveals another unusual order.

“Then they want glasses of milk,” he says. “Yo, I’m sorry you know what, I get it, it’s not my place to judge but I’m gonna judge anyways. Who the fuck has milk with Mexican food? It’s not even that spicy. You guys get the bland flavor stuff, you don’t even get the Cajun flavored.”

He concludes, “I do not want to see this family tonight.”

His story sparked a variety of different responses from other users on the platform, many of who said that they worked as servers and shared their own customer horror stories.

One user, Jadzia, seemed familiar with this type of patron, writing: “they sound like the type of people who put out five 1 dollar bills at the beginning of the meal and take away one for each ‘mistake’ made.”

Another viewer just couldn’t get over the fact that someone was drinking milk with dinner, commenting: “WHAT IS WITH PEOPLE DRINKING MILK WITH DINNER.”

There were other users who recommended that Murphy refuse to serve the table and inform the owner of their annoying behavior.

“At that point, I would suggest to refuse service to the owner or manager. lol,” @hey_hay1ndonly wrote. Another user, @toooondeeez, wrote, “My restaurant lets us say no it’s amazing.”

Judging from the comments section, it seems that there are some servers who aren’t excited to work for specific crowds.

User @Tony1Kenobe said, “The Sunday after church crowd was the worst when I was a waiter.”

A lot has been written about substitutions and modifications at restaurants. A 2021 Mashed piece suggests that if a restaurant refuses to make any alterations to a meal for a customer, then that could be considered a red flag, if a particular Reddit comment is to believed.

“While they may try to play it up as ‘Our food is perfect and we refuse to change it on moral grounds,’ its [sic] almost always a sign of ‘This was made 2 months ago and all we do is reheat it,'” according to one Redditor. The outlet did, however, mention counter arguments, stating that sometimes restaurants refuse substitutions as it interferes with their workflow and could seriously hinder efficiency.

Murphy’s issue with the milk-with-Mexican-Food ordering family seems to have more to do with the fact that they return their food to the kitchen every single time they visit the restaurant, than their substitutions.

One Quora commenter remarked that the phenomena of customers who send their food back at every establishment they frequent is a common one, and may be rooted in a desire to try and get “fresh food” or to garner some type of attention.

“Some people are angry unhappy people and feel the restaurant industry is the place to vent their angry sad feelings. Sometimes they are just horrible to the servers and sometimes they take it further,” they wrote. “It’s their way of dealing with the unhappiness and insecurity inside them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Murphy via TikTok comment for further information.