‘Not the 2 slices of cheese on top’: Carnival Cruise customer orders enchiladas at dinner. It backfires

A Carnival Cruise guest went viral after she posted a video of a very questionable-looking dish of enchiladas with green sauce.

The five-second long video, posted by user Jazzy Cheatham (@mrscheatham20), has gained over 1 million views as of press time and will have you reconsidering your dinner order if you ever take a Carnaval Cruise.

Jazzy might have been hoping for some high-end cuisine during her cruise, but the dish shown in her video looked to be anything but. In the short clip, two obviously burnt tortillas float in a green, oily sauce, which could possibly be an approximation of salsa verde.

But Jazzy refers to the real sticking point in her caption, which reads, “Not the 2 slices of cheese on top.” To begin with, the cheese is sliced as opposed to freshly grated, and more glaringly, it has the plastic cling film appearance of highly processed American cheese.

Commenters were equally horrified by the Carnival Cruise dish.

“Is that Velveeta cheese ?” asked one user.

“Frozen taquitos with Kraft lol” wrote another.

“Cries in Mexican,” added a third.

The viral video has so perturbed viewers that one compared the dish to one of Rachel Ray’s attempts at South of the Border cuisine. Ray, who was famously dragged after her attempt at making pozole, is often mocked for her less-than-authentic takes on authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cooking.

“Rachel Ray enchiladas,” one person joked.

A video posted by YouTube channel Huddle Adventures claims to show a similar-looking plate of black bean enchiladas with melted cheese from the Carnival Vista Main Dining Room (although, the dish is without the mysterious green “sauce”). However, it’s not known whether it is standard practice for Carnival Cruise Line cooks to use processed cheese on their enchiladas.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jazzy via TikTok comments and to Carnival Cruises via email for further information.