‘I walk away till they learn how to speak to me’: Server calls out customers who interrupt him before he’s finished talking

When working in the service industry, there are many little things that can get on your nerves over time.

From customers who expect every server to know their “usual” to those who believe the server is flirting with their husbands, everyday moves customers make can build to major annoyances for service workers.

TikTok user Kevin (@kevinminihane) has documented many such annoyances in his TikTok series “Working in the service industry.” In a recent and viral installment in the series, he complained about customers who try to grab their drinks off his service tray.

Now, Kevin is sharing another gripe—interrupters.

In a video with over 225,000 views as of Friday, Kevin plays out a scenario in which he asks a customer for their order.

Once the customer tells Kevin what he wants, Kevin responds by asking how he’d like his meal cooked. The customer cuts him off and responds, “medium rare.”

After a moment, Kevin gets indignant.

“OK, you know what you little sh*t? What we’re not going to do is that. We’re going to let me finish speaking,” he says.

While this interaction is fake, many commenters noted that it speaks to a real problem that some servers have with customers.

“Happens to me and I walk away till they learn how to speak to me,” a user claimed.

“When ppl do this to me I pretend I didn’t hear them, to make them say it again,” said another.

“The worst is when they ask how you are and then immediately keep taking over your response,” a third shared.

“…Or when someone approaches me when I’m clearly busy (I CAN hear them) I pretend I can’t see/hear them,” stated another TikToker. “Then I make them FULLYrepeat wut was said.”

