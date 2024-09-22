‘Welcome to GM’: Chevrolet Traverse driver says his engine light came back on. The car has a new transmission with only 1,000 miles

In a world where viral videos are the modern storytelling equivalent to epic novels, the adventures of TikTok creator Josh E. and his seemingly endless car problems are making a run to be the Lord Of The Rings of the genre. For weeks now, Josh (@sansusername2) has been updating his many thousands of viewers on problems with the engine, transmission, and other components of his 2024 Chevrolet Traverse.

By the end of August he’d published six videos sharing the challenges faced when the vehicle broke down during a vacation in Tennessee, far away from his home in Texas. The opening scene of the clip, which has been viewed more than 15,000 times, isn’t encouraging since it shows the vehicle on the back of a tow truck after apparently breaking down at a McDonald’s.

Problem codes piling up

Josh has become far too familiar with the diagnostic codes used to detect what systems in a vehicle are malfunctioning. The new code, P00FF, seems to indicate a problem with the body control module, though Josh said he was told there was something amiss with the engine and transmission module.

“The engine was clicking and making weird noises. The engine light came on. At this point, with it being a new transmission with only 1,000 miles on it, we thought, ‘Well, I’ll just go ahead and shut it off and talk back to the dealer, see what’s going on.’”

For the more detail-oriented and car-curious types out there, there is a whole taxonomy and rubric behind the diagnostic codes that mechanics have to learn like a second language. Hopefully, if you ever have to become familiar with the system it’s not because you’re in a seemingly endless cycle of car problems like Josh is.

What happened to customer care?

There is some positive news: Josh said he’s been had good communication and service from the repair folks at Stonebriar Chevrolet in Frisco, Texas. In another video he shows the Chevrolet Equinox loaner vehicle he’s been provided while the dealership attempts to fix the car problems and get his Traverse back on the road. While Josh seemed encouraged by the service department’s time and attention, he wasn’t very happy with how others at the dealership have been acting since the initial issues surfaced more than two months ago.

“I’m still just very disappointed in the sales team and sales managers, and even the general manager that dealership hasn’t even called or emailed. I’ve been there in person. They just look at you. They don’t really care about anything except making sales,” he claimed.

Is the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse a reliable car?

The 2024 Traverse has been well–reviewed and is considered a reliable car overall. But viral tales of its bugs linger.

Commenters on the clip had plenty of opinions about the reliability of Chevrolet and other automakers’ current offerings.

“The fun of buying the first of a redesign. As a dealer tech see it all the time. Why they come with warranties,” one noted.

They were also quick to pile on about the lack of customer care shown by dealers once a purchase is made.

“Once you buy it that’s it the sales people have nothing to do with it once it’s sold unfortunately you have to deal with the shop now,” one wrote.

Another said: “Little inside info about dealership sales and sales management, they only care about making the sale. Once they get their money that’s all that matters.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Josh via direct message, and to GM/Chevrolet via web email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.