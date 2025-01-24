‘What does it mean?’: Woman goes on a date with a man. Then 2 women at the restaurant slip her a note

A woman shared her ambivalence after receiving a note from strangers while she was out on a date. TikToker Lindsay, known as Cute as Cluck (@cuteascluck) on the platform, took to the social media platform asking for advice.

She wanted to know what folks think the brief, strongly worded note could mean. And while she was confused, commenters thought it sent a strong message.

The dilemma

Lindsay begins her video by speaking directly into the camera. She holds up a small sheet of white paper with some writing on it. In bold letters, the handwriting reads “Just No!!” Next, she goes on to explain the context behind the note. According to the TikToker, it was handed to her by two women who sat beside her while she was out on a date.

Furthermore, she explains that she’s feeling conflicted. That’s because she was out on a third date with this same man, and things were going well. Lindsay adds that they were out at a bar and restaurant located in her date’s neck of the woods.

Consequently, upon receiving the note, the TikToker says she immediately began overthinking. Her mind racing, she imagined various reasons the girls would give her the note. “Do these girls [expletive] know him?” she wondered.

Elaborating, Lindsay provided further context about the night. She explained that it was very clear the two of them were a couple. They were engaging in public displays of affection. Additionally, she explained that they had spent a lot of time together that day. Earlier on, they attended a ball game together and then went to a bar.

They were sitting closely together with their knees touching. The two girls who handed her the note, Lindsay explains, were sitting next to them. At some point in the evening, the TikToker got up to go to the bathroom. When she returned to her seat, the girls handed her the note.

The exchange

“My hair was behind my back most of the time. So she like grabs my hair and is like, ‘oh my God. Your hair is so pretty, you’re so beautiful, I just had to stop you.’” While she was spouting compliments, Lindsay says the girl held up the note and put it in her hand, saying, “‘I just wanted to give you this.’”

Lindsay immediately thought something was up. Complicating matters, her date ended up seeing the note, which piqued his curiosity. He asked what it was, so she partially opened it up. That’s when she saw the large “Just No!” written, along with additional writing.

Next, she explains that she didn’t want to fully open the letter at that moment and put it in her purse. The guy, however, wanted to know what the sheet of paper said. Lindsay brushed it off, telling him not to worry about it and that she would read it later.

At this point in the evening, the guy dropped it. Lindsay, however, was still worried. She waited to read the rest of the message until she went to the bathroom again.

What did the note say?

Once in the bathroom, she fished the note out of her purse. All it said was, “you can do better.” This left her with more questions than answers. She wondered if the guy had done something while she was in the bathroom, like hit on one or both of the girls, who she said were roughly a few decades younger than both she and her date.

Moreover, she wondered if her date has a bad reputation. She also wondered if the girls, who she said were in their mid-20s, were being “girls girls.”

“Or like, did they see something?” she mused.

“Put your phone number down”

The unanswered questions left Lindsay wishing she could talk to the girls more to find out what prompted them to give her the note.

As a result, Lindsay said she couldn’t “even concentrate the rest of the date.”

She added that her date had thus far been acting in a way that was in line with what she wants in a partner. He indicated that he wants a serious relationship, is interested in her, and doesn’t want to date around.

Numerous commenters believed that the note sent a strong message to stay away. “We don’t pass notes unless we are warning you,” one person penned.

Another was sure the girls were telling her he is a walking red flag. “Have you ever written a note to someone? No? There is your sign.”

“This woman didn’t go out of her way to hand write a note for no reason,” someone else remarked.

One person opined that the note is a clear warning. “Any girl giving me a note secretly on a date I’m gonna believe the girl. She felt compelled enough to get involved which means it’s something.”

“Girl it means no,” someone else wrote. “It also means the details were probably going to heavily offend you.” Lindsay replied replied that this could very well be the case. “Hadn’t really thought of that, that could totally be true.”

The ask

In a follow-up video, Lindsay said she eventually asked her date about the note. Following their evening together, he sent her a bunch of drunk text messages. Which, she explained, seemed a lot like a sales pitch.

His texts seems to have been enough to sour their future together. Lindsay brought it up to her date and he claimed not to remember them. He attributed his forgetfulness to drinking, adding that this has happened before.

In the end, he conceded that he botched things between them. But he attributed that to being excited about potentially getting into a serious relationship with her.

As for the note, he did ask if it convinced her not to date him and speculated that the girls might know his ex.

So, note or not, it seems like things weren’t going to work out between Lindsay and her date.

