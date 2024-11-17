‘Starting to stock up’: Publix shopper reveals hack for getting Lysol Air Sanitizer for just $1

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing a number Publix coupons that are currently available for use.

User @publixfix, who lives in Georgia, said that their TikTok account is dedicated to showcasing “deals for your favorite stores.” In one of their latest clips, they revealed that Publix customers who download digital coupons from the store’s app can snag steals such as spices and cleaning supplies for cheap.

Their latest clip, which shows the stores ongoing deals has amassed more than 128,400 views as of Sunday.

What deals does Publix currently have available?

In their latest video, @publixfix showed viewers “this week’s crazy Publix steals.”

It went beyond spices and cleaning products, though.

Tastiez Snacks currently has a buy one, get one free deal, which would allow shoppers to save up to $6.99. But @publixfix suggested that there’s another coupon available, which would make each box of snacks $1.50 each.

The content creator said that Lysol Air Sanitizer was on a similar sale, where shoppers could use the Publix coupon to get each spray for $1 each. There’s another, separate BOGO deal highlighted on Publix’s website.

Seasonings are on sale this week, too. According to Publix’s website, certain seasonings by Four Sixes Ranch have a similar BOGO deal. But, in her video, @publixfix said that customers can also buy six seasonings for $1.50 each.

Other BOGO deals listed on both Publix’s website and in @publixfix’s video include ones for Totino’s Pizza Rolls, La Columbe Cold Brew Coffee, and Ozark Nut Roasters Cashews. Other brands, like Toasted Crackers have deals such as $2 off boxes exceeding eight ounces.

“Let me know which deals you’re getting,” @publixfix asked viewers in the accompanying text overlay. In one of the comments, she clarified that she receives the deals by downloading the Publix app and “clipping” the relevant coupons online. “When you type ur phone number at the register, the coupons will automatically apply!” she said.

Customers share other Publix deals with viewers

@publixfix certainly isn’t the only content creator to show viewers how they can get Publix food for cheap. In another clip, from November, one woman said that you can buy seasoned crab clusters at the store for $3.85.

“If you go to Publix and you go to the seafood counter, you can ask for as many club clusters as you’d like,” the content creator shared. She added, too, that she bought one crab cluster with Old Bay and butter as the seasoning.

That same month, another woman shared that Publix customers can buy a bag of the store’s beloved potato wedges for $32.

Other content creators have followed in @publixfix’s steps and shared Publix coupons that could save customers several dollars. Earlier this year, in May, one extreme couponer and savings expert said that shoppers could buy three Talenti Gelato or Magnum Ice Cream products for just 66 cents each (and viewers confirmed that her tip was legit). Unfortunately, this particular deal is no longer available, though, as the relevant coupon expired on May 21.

Viewers torn on Publix’s deals

In the comments of @publixfix’s video, a number of users said that they didn’t trust the cost of the cheap foods and household items. One person, for instance, suggested that the store had raised the base price of the product to make every deal look like a steal—even when it’s not.

“They raise the base price up to make deals look good Publix way too high,” they wrote.

“Math ain’t mathing,” another quipped.

“Publix is a rippppp,” a third viewer said.

To this comment, @publixfix responded: “That’s why you need to use da deals!”

Others, however, said that they planned on taking advantage of Publix’s coupons and discounted meal offerings.

“Some good deals! Starting to stock up for Thanksgiving. Those toasteds, ozark nuts, and kinder dips are the beginning of a fantastic appetizer platter,” one woman shared.

“The only deal I need from Publix is $5 sushi Wednesday,” another quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @publixfix via TikTok comment and to Publix by email.

