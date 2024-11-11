‘Wait till you find out about Kroger’: Publix shopper reveals hack for getting seasoned crab clusters for $3.85

Crab is usually an expensive item at the grocery store. It can be even pricey to season it if you don’t have the ingredients on hand. But a woman revealed how she bought seasoned crab clusters for just $3.85 at Publix—and viewers went wild. She says, all you have to do is go to the seafood counter and ask.

TikTok user Kayvoxx (@kayvoxx) is known for her content about food and cooking. In a recent video that received 2.3 million views, she pushed a shopping cart with a box of seasoned crab clusters at her local Publix.

The content creator says, “If you go to Publix and you go to the seafood counter, you can ask for as many crab clusters as you’d like.”

She also adds, “You can ask them to season it, and then you can ask them to steam it.”

“I git one crab cluster. I chose Old Bay with garlic butter,” she says before adding, “And then they will put it in this cute little container and they’re only gonna charge me $3.85,”

The TikToker zooms in on the price. It is $10.99 per pound but since the crab clusters are only 0.35 pounds, the total is lower. All in all, Kayvoxx is happy with her purchase.

“Now that’s southern hospitality,” she says as she signs off.

Viewers laud the hack

“GIRRRRRL WHAT!!!! Why has my mind been telling me to go to Publix and get some crab legs but didn’t wanna cook them whole time I could be doing this,” one viewer wrote.

“This looks phenomenal my man and I making a seafood boil tonight. Thank you,” a second agreed.

But apparently this wasn’t new information for a lot of seasoned Publix shoppers.

“They been doing this since I was a little girl and I’m 39 now,” one person said.

Others shared that Publix isn’t the only store with such an offering.

“Albertsons does this also, yall and it’s sooooo good,” one person said.

“Wait till you find out about Kroger,” a second remarked.

Why are crab legs so expensive?

According to Global Seafoods of America, crab is expensive because of several reasons. These include limited fishing seasons and sustainability, high demand, and high transportation and storage costs. However, the main reason is the cost of labor.

“One of the primary reasons crab meat is more expensive than other seafood is the labor-intensive process required to harvest it. Unlike fish, which can be caught in large quantities with nets or lines, crabs must be carefully trapped and handled individually. Once crabs are caught, the delicate process of extracting the meat begins” explains the publication.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayvoxx via TikTok comment and direct message, and to Publix via press email.

