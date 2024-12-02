Memes

What’s up with the Forklift Certification memes?

Bro do you even lift?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
3 panel image that shows two memes on the side and in the middle an official-looking seal that reads, 'CERTIFIED FORKLIFT OPERATOR.'

Forklift Certification memes poke fun at the exaggerated importance of earning a forklift operator license, often pairing the concept with absurd scenarios or ironic flexes. While some of them juxtapose the seemingly mundane achievement of obtaining forklift certification with triumphs and jobs like ‘rocket scientist’ and ‘U.S. Marine,’ others simply profess a genuine love and appreciation for the forklift.

Also, some euphemisms have since derived from the profession-based meme.

Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: Macro
  • First Appearance: 2016
  • Origin Source: Facebook
  • Peak Popularity: June 2022
    forklift certification meme google trend
What does it mean when someone says they are ‘Forklift Certified?’

To be Forklift Certified means, in the literal sense, to be certified to operate a forklift. The joke originally started to poke fun at people who brag about the achievement, as some believe it’s easy. However, the meme took a turn toward genuine love for the machinery and the job.

How did the Forklift Certified memes begin?

In 2016, a Facebook meme page dedicated to forklifts called Forklift Memes quietly popped up on the social network. After sharing some humorous forklift fail videos in late 2016 and early 2017, the memes started to take a turn in September 2017.

forklift text meme that reads '
Forklift Memes/Facebook

As the memes evolved, they started comparing forklift operators to different prestigious careers. In one instance, they joked the acronym CFO stands for ‘Chief Forklift Operator’ rather than ‘Chief Financial Officer.’

wolf with arrows in back fork lift operators v u.s marines
Forklift Memes/Facebook

Days after the Facebook group began to go viral, Reddit’s r/ForkliftMemes was created. As memes spread on Reddit, there was a genuine split between memes that dealt with the daily life of someone with a Forklift Certification and others that joked about people who are Forklift Certified.

forklift certification and osha
Forklift Memes/Facebook

As the memes became more popular, people outside of that career and industry were trying to understand the joke, with questions about it appearing on Reddit and Imgur.

Is Forklift Certified slang?

Over the years, people who have seen the memes pop up have asked about the true intention behind it.

forklift certification question reddit
u/Fromacorner via Reddit

People have speculated that Forklift Certified has become a euphemism for something else, with Redditor u/MildlyOblivious asking if there was a hidden meaning.

u/Fromacorner via Reddit

Commenters largely agreed there is no hidden meaning. Although Urban Dictionary shares some NSFW interpretations of the phrase, most of the memes only acknowledge sexual undertones in saying that forklift operators are sexy. While the memes take different directions, they all have something to do with a literal forklift.

Forklift Certification memes on TikTok

TikTok has introduced another generation to forklift memes. Young forklift operators are showing that the joke is still alive and well, years after its beginnings.

woman rubbing man in construction vest's chest
@el3milio1/TikTok
picking up a date as a forklift operator
@el3milio1/TikTok
Meme examples

forklift operators laughing at rocket scientists
@el3milio1/TikTok
Forklift Memes/Facebook
Forklift Memes/Facebook
woman turns into forklift
Forklift Memes/Facebook
drake forklift operator deep fried meme
Forklift Memes/Facebook
Forklift Memes/Facebook
how many lbs do you lift thousands forklift meme
Forklift Memes/Facebook
@professor_ocelot/iFunny
'i drove a forklift for about 10 years i was never certified'
@professor_ocelot/iFunny
forklift operators flexing on pallet jack operators
@professor_ocelot/iFunny
@MyFavoriteScientist/Imgur
@MyFavoriteScientist/Imgur
@MyFavoriteScientist/Imgur
'just got forklift certified ladies feel free to get in my dms'
@egnIllejK/Imgur
@egnIllejK/Imgur
@egnIllejK/Imgur
already have phd am now also forklift certified
@PeregrinFalconPunch/Imgur
kids have crushes, men have girlfriends, legends operate forklifts
@PeregrinFalconPunch/Imgur
i ain't voting for a president that ain't forklift certified
@PeregrinFalconPunch/Imgur
i dub thee certified in the art of the forklift
Forklift Memes/Facebook

