Who is Homer Uchiha and why is he all over TikTok?

Homer Uchiha (aka Homer Sharingan) is a series of viral memes and video edits depicting The Simpsons patriarch Homer Simpson drawn in the style of the manga television series Naruto. They are often used to communicate humor, ironic “tuff”-ness, and mischief.

What are the Homer Uchiha memes?

The Homer Uchiha memes riff and build upon an artistic mash-up of an indignant Homer Simpson from the TV show The Simpsons drawn with red Sharingan eyes and Uchiha robes in the style of the manga television series, Naruto.

These memes are generally ironic, born from the copypasta sensation “This Pic Goes So Hard (feel Free To Screenshot)” family of content, which alludes to jokes about people or animals being “extreme” and “cool,” and most noteworthy, “tuff” (slang for tough, macho or gritty) when they aren’t at all. Along with expressing ironic tuff-ness, The Homer Uchiha memes are also used to communicate a feeling of joy over doing something mischievous, controversial, or downright evil.

Who is Homer Uchiha?

Homer Uchiha wears the robe of the Uchiha Clan (Naruto’s strongest family of villains) and has activated his “Sheringan Eyes,” red eyes with black rotating spots that (according to the world of Naruto) grant powerful combat abilities like enhanced perception, mimicry and psychic ability.

Meme basics

Meme Creator : Unknown

: Unknown Meme Type: Ironic, tough, “tuff”

Ironic, tough, “tuff” First Appearance: 2015 with the first still-online appearance on June 4th, 2022

2015 with the first still-online appearance on June 4th, 2022 Origin Source: Unknown, Imgur

Unknown, Imgur Peak Popularity: November 2024

Origin and spread

The origins and artist of the Homer Uchiha meme are unknown. A reverse search suggests Homer Uchiha art was made back in 2015, the earliest known still-active image was posted to Imgur on June 4th, 2022 by user Mauvaz266, according to KnowYourTikTok.

The artwork circulated social media in the 2020s, but came to prominence on Nov. 7, 2022, when TikToker @xssume posted a video animating the image, with the complimentary caption “this pic is so cold 😭.”

The video gained almost 2 million views, with comments like “so tuff” solidifying the meme’s ironic nod to “tuffness.”

Cultural context and response

TikTok fully embraced this meme, enjoying riffing on the idea of it being “tough,” and using the meme to express mischievousness and embracing a kind of cheeky brand of “evil.”

