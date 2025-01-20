Advertisement
20 of the funniest memes poking fun at the TikTok ban pop-up message

Why couldn’t it have been Teams…

Tweet with tiktok update that is handwritten note that says 'i'm sorry - i can't- don't hate me-'(l), Spirit halloween banner over tiktok logo(r)

TikTok’s brief shutdown in the United States on Jan. 19, 2025, has folks on social media posting ban message parody memes of the pop-up messages that appeared when they tried to use the video-sharing app.

TikTok went dark on Sunday following the Supreme Court’s ruling mandating the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its United States-based operations. Users attempting to access TikTok were initially met with a pop-up message stating, “We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We’re working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned.”

TikTok Ban update message screenshots. Text reads, 'Tiktok has adjusted their closing message.'
@MKBHD/X

Many people noted that it didn’t take long before the message changed, and in the hours before the app was reinstated, it read, ” Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!” 

Adding to the surreal nature of the situation, TikTok’s downtime was remarkably short-lived. According to CNN, services were reinstated around 12 hours after closing the app

While people were prepared for TikTok to be shut down on Jan. 19, the app became unusable for anyone who downloaded the app in the United States (regardless of if they lived in America) in the evening on Jan. 18, and led to people taking creative license with the pop-up message’s format. They applied the format to various apps and services, from AMC Theatres to Hinge. 

Here are 20 of the funniest TikTok ban message parody memes from around the web:

1.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. Tump (two heart emojis)'
@me_xjs0/X

2.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Important update from TikTok. Pretty much I would let Gemma know that she is a fat c*nt and, um the shoes that she gave me were not something that I would particularly buy for myself. They were old maiden type of shoes, and she said that those shoes were meant to be worn on a beautiful woman. So if that is the case she should have put them back on the rack and she should never even purchased them because she was UNQUALIFIED to own those shoes if that's the case.'
@me_xjs0/X

3.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Important update from TikTok. I'm sorry I can't don't hate me—'
@TomZohar/X

4.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Important update from the AMC app. We regret that a ban on AMC A-list will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. Unfortunately, more people should have seen the Robbie Williams monkey movie. And since you let him and his monkey persona down, we will be taking the service away.'
@TomZohar/X

5.

TikTok ban parody with the Spirit Halloween banner on top of the app logo.
@missmilkton/X

6.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'is anyone else getting this message on their tiktok' with a screenshot of the Club Penguin ending screen.
@missmilkton/X

7.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'We’re back but with an Important update @tiktok_us (muscle emoji)' with a 'screenshot' of the message: 'Important update from TikTok. Sam, The first night at a bed when you left, Ron made our with 2 girls and put his head between a waitress's breasts. Also was grinding with multiple fat women. When you left crying at klutch, Ron was holding hands and dancing with a female and took down her number. Multiple people in the house know, therefore you should know the truth.'
@ItsTheSituation/X

8.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, Teams is available right now. A law banning Teams hasn't enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can use Teams for now.'
@Synchro/Mastodon

9.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Important update from TikTok. Good morning. Good morning. In less than an hour, aircraft from here will join others from around the world and you will be launching the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind. ManKind That word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can't be consumed by our betty differences anymore. We will be united in out common interest, perhaps space.' The meme turns into the Independence Day speech from here.
@shytehawk.bsky.social/BlueSky

10.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, dododots isn't available right now. It's not dododots without a problem. Unfortunately, we're extremely busy right now as we are currently creating new designs for our customers. We are fortunate that our founders have indicated that new designs will be coming soon. Please stay tuned!'
@dododots/Instagram

11.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. Something something law etc etc touch grass something something bipartisan priorities something something creator livelihoods blah blah Meta stock blah blah can't use blah blah blah blah US data monopoly doo dah ba dee fortunate doo dah President Trump dah ba dee reinstate something something eternal allegiance. Please stay tuned! Learn more. Go outside.'
@dandrawnwords/Instagram

12.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, meat isn't available right now. A law banning cruelty to animals has been enacted in the U.S. That means you can't consume meat for now. We are fortunate that compassionate people everywhere are working toward a solution—by embracing delicious, animal-friendly vegan options. Please stay tuned (and stay kind)! Learn More. Close Fridge.'
@peta/Instagram

13.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, Sebastian isn't available right now. A suspension banning Sebastian from Instagram has been enacted by The Miami Maniac. Unfortunately, that means Seb will be off the grid until Wednesday, Jan. 22. We are fortunate that Gigi the Ibis is working on a solution. Please stay tuned!'
@um_sebastian/Instagram

14.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, Grindr isn't available right now. A law banning Grindr has been enacted. Unfortunately, that means you can't use Grindr for now. We are fortunate that Troye Sivan and Charli xcx have indicated that they will work with us on a solution to reinstate Grindr once the Sweat Tour resumes. Please stay tuned!'
@um_sebastian/Instagram

15.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Important update from TikTok. Don't cry. I know it's not the same but there's this really funny, quirky, black fluffy dog (with funny looking eyes) on Instagram that we know you'll love! @introducing_hati You're welcome.'
@introducing_hati/Instagram

16.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Hinge. Important Announcement from Hinge, Inc. We regret to inform you that we will be ceasing service in the U.S. because we realized this was a huge f*cking mistake. We thought about it for like two minutes and concluded that humanity will be much better off without us. So we're just going to pretend none of this ever happened and we think you should do the same. Close App.'
@introducing_hati/Instagram

17.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, LivePhish isn't available right now. A law banning LivePhish has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use LivePhish for now. Go listen to some other music for once, you f*cking loser.'
@introducing_hati/Instagram

18.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Bumble. Important Update from Bumble. We regret to inform you that we will be ceasing service in the U.S. because the inventory of decent men has been officially depleted. Fortunately, President Trump has promised to solve the f*ckboy crisis on his first day in office by shooting them all into space. So that's exciting! Just Delete App.'
@askaf*ckboy/Instagram

19.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. However, China is still not banned from buying US farmland. (thinking emoji)'
@askaf*ckboy/Instagram

20.

TikTok ban parody, text reads, 'Feeld. You're all freaks. Find Jesus.'
@askaf*ckboy/Instagram

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

