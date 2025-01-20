‘Handing Trump a win’: Democrat leaders blasted for getting ‘absolutely played’ on TikTok ban

On his way out of office in 2020, President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok over fears it was hoovering up Americans’ private data and secretly manipulating its algorithms to push propaganda.

But what Trump started, Democrats finished, helping Congress pass a law forcing TikTok to divest from its Chinese ownership or face a ban. That bill was signed not by Trump, but by President Joe Biden, set to take effect the day after leaving office.

Though rank-and-file Republicans still dislike the app, Trump in his 2024 campaign flipped his stance and ran on protecting access. So when TikTok took away the app on Saturday, a day earlier than the ban required, blocking access across the country, the app’s pop-up message singled out Trump to help save the day.

And when, a half-day later it came back with assurances companies wouldn’t be fined for hosting the service, it praised Trump.

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” a new pop-up read.

Which left Democrats with, well, nothing.

And the party’s base, online, fumed.

“yet another example of democrats handing donald trump a win for absolutely no reason,” wrote a poster on Bluesky, summing up frustrations with a party that tacked right on issues like immigration to defeat Trump, only to… not.

“Congratulations, Democrats. The TikTok ban was initiated by Trump, passed through the House and Senate along bipartisan lines, yet because President Biden signed the bill into law, Democrats allowed Trump to be the hero on this, politically. Absolute malpractice by leadership,” wrote Nina Turner.

Wrote another poster, over a GIF of Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons repeatedly stepping on rakes, “The Democrats’ handling of this resulting in Trump being able to take a victory lap:”

“Democrats could not have been played harder on TikTok,” wrote one more.

TikTok’s reversal came just hours after Trump posted on Truth Social, confirming he would issue an executive order on the matter today.

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect,” he wrote, “so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.”

In his post, Trump floated a 50% U.S. ownership of the app’s American operation, which would be down from the full control previously sought.

Though the order isn’t public, TikTok is expected to have at least 90 days to further pursue a sale.

