The SpongeBob Side Eye meme and its many variations

SpongeBob Side Eye memes feature SpongeBob Squarepants displaying a sideways glance that expresses skepticism or disapproval.
Meme basics
- Meme Creator: Unknown
- Meme Type: Macro
- First Appearance: Unknown
- Origin Source: SpongeBob Squarepants
- Peak Popularity: June 2024
SpongeBob Squarepants has spawned countless memes. SpongeBob can be fun and friendly, but he also has his shady moments. It’s not unusual for SpongeBob—or anyone in Bikini Bottom—to cast some serious side eye.
SpongeBob Car Side Eye
This popular version of the meme shows SpongeBob seatbelted into the passenger side of a car, looking over at the driver with an eyebrow furrowed and a look of disbelief on his face.
SpongeBob Cave Side Eye
SpongeBob is innocent… or so he wants to appear in the SpongeBob Cave Side Eye meme. He stands in a dark space, looking to the side with his hands positioned against his chest, looking as though he’s skeptical or trying to appear uninvolved.
SpongeBob Front Door Side Eye
The SpongeBob Front Door Side Eye is very relatable. GIF users who don’t like to be spotted outside their house too much know what it’s like. It’s all about quickly grabbing your d̶o̶o̶r̶d̶a̶s̶h̶ o̶r̶d̶e̶r̶ mail and get back inside!
SpongeBob Crossing the Street Side Eye
The SpongeBob Crossing the Street Side Eye post is great for those moments where you’re trying to sneak past or out of a situation. That peripheral vision is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this one.
SpongeBob Bed Side Eye
Another popular variation, SpongeBob Bed Side Eye is for those moments when you hear something crazy but don’t want to get out of bed to go investigate.
Squidward and Mr. Krabs Side Eye
There’s nothing like throwing side eye, only to be met by your friend, also throwing side eye.
SpongeBob Shifting Eyes Side Eye
SpongeBob was getting told off so hard that the SpongeBob Shifting Eyes Side Eye involves the whole pair of eyes going sideways.
Mr. Krabs Side Eye
Mr. Krabs Side Eye is perfect grumpy manager/ older gentleman side eye.
Squidward Side Eye
Does anyone throw shade quite like Squidward? Squidward Side Eye is great for gif lovers who are suspicious or just plain over what they’re witnessing.
Ms. Puff Side Eye
Ms. Puff Side Eye is for when you’re not taking any of anyone’s sass.
More meme examples
More SpongeBob memes:
- ‘No This Is Patrick’ meme history
- The Squidward Window meme is the visual representation of FOMO
- The rise of the SpongeBob Floating meme
- FreakBob is calling…I ain’t answering
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.