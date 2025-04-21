From ‘he is risen’ to ‘he is rizzin’: 23 of the best Easter memes, 2025

This Easter, memes about Jesus’s resurrection took over social media as people referenced pop culture and joked about Roman soldiers getting in trouble.

Easter memes can range anywhere from jokes about chocolate to the Easter bunny to the more religious jokes about Jesus rising from the dead. Folks on social media reimagined the resurrection with chaotic energy and jokes as they celebrated the holiday. They were also tinged with a touch of mourning, as people remembered Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025.

By Sunday morning, memes about Jesus “rizzing” his way out of the tomb flooded X, formerly known as Twitter. Many called him the original “Rizzler,” or included Photoshopped images of The Rizzler in a tomb with the text, “He is Rizzin.”

Some people joked about Mary Magdalene trying (and failing) to act surprised when his tomb was found empty. The memes often leaned into absurdity, turning biblical moments into relatable modern-day scenarios.

Moreover, users couldn’t resist making workplace jokes, such as Jerry Seinfeld questioning why Jesus can’t just show up to work as if nothing had happened. Some posts celebrated the message of hope and renewal, even while poking fun at historical details.

Even celebrities were pulled into the memes this year. NFL star Travis Kelce’s deleted April 2010 tweet resurfaced, where he wrote, “happy easter to all!!!! #shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team…. haha.”

People also posted images of a Jesus Minion from Despicable Me on the cross, a meme from Easter 2021 that was widely popular on Christian TikTok. It was originally created by digital artist Américo Cruz, but the majority of the memes since then have been AI-generated.

Check out 22 of the best Easter memes, 2025:

Mary Magdalene seeing the tomb was empty pic.twitter.com/FSRBSkHrjF — 💫 (@heyjaeee) April 20, 2025

When you’re 26 and your mom comes in clutch with nerds gummy clusters in your Easter basket pic.twitter.com/COwp0Wp50v — chase (@funnysmartguy12) April 20, 2025

pope francis has the opportunity to do the funniest thing in about 3 days — חויא (@angelographie) April 21, 2025

jesus and the pope pic.twitter.com/xx4KUrZMgk — sergio || saw taylor!! (@s_feles_) April 21, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.










