Memes

From ‘he is risen’ to ‘he is rizzin’: 23 of the best Easter memes, 2025

‘Me and my 12 oomfs are going out for dinner tonight.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Easter Meme of puppets giving side eye with cave background

This Easter, memes about Jesus’s resurrection took over social media as people referenced pop culture and joked about Roman soldiers getting in trouble. 

Easter memes can range anywhere from jokes about chocolate to the Easter bunny to the more religious jokes about Jesus rising from the dead. Folks on social media reimagined the resurrection with chaotic energy and jokes as they celebrated the holiday. They were also tinged with a touch of mourning, as people remembered Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025.

By Sunday morning, memes about Jesus “rizzing” his way out of the tomb flooded X, formerly known as Twitter. Many called him the original “Rizzler,” or included Photoshopped images of The Rizzler in a tomb with the text, “He is Rizzin.” 

Some people joked about Mary Magdalene trying (and failing) to act surprised when his tomb was found empty. The memes often leaned into absurdity, turning biblical moments into relatable modern-day scenarios.

Moreover, users couldn’t resist making workplace jokes, such as Jerry Seinfeld questioning why Jesus can’t just show up to work as if nothing had happened. Some posts celebrated the message of hope and renewal, even while poking fun at historical details. 

Even celebrities were pulled into the memes this year. NFL star Travis Kelce’s deleted April 2010 tweet resurfaced, where he wrote, “happy easter to all!!!! #shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team…. haha.” 

People also posted images of a Jesus Minion from Despicable Me on the cross, a meme from Easter 2021 that was widely popular on Christian TikTok. It was originally created by digital artist Américo Cruz, but the majority of the memes since then have been AI-generated.

Check out 22 of the best Easter memes, 2025:

1.

@ShitpostGate/X

2.

@CrankyFed/X

3.

@MidnightMitch/X

4.

@gyllenswifties/X

5.

@hayasaka_aryan/X

6.

@MikeBeauvais/X

7.

@HarrisonCLee/X

8.

@gaylittlechuu/X

9.

@DaveMcNamee3000/X

10.

11.

@acechhh/X

12.

@kingofhellz0ro/X

13.

14.

@SopranosWorld/X

15.

@oocontexthannahmontana

happy Easter

♬ original sound – out of context hannah montana

16.

@rosecrossart/X

17.

@UpdatingOnRome/X

18.

@realtruthcactus/X

19.

20.

@yodelingnash/X
21.

@UpdatingOnRome/X

22.

@gonerboner/X
23.

AI Memes Christianity Easter Jesus Memes the rizzler TikTok
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

