What’s up with the ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ TikTok trend?

The Paging Dr. Beat trend (also known as This trend but…) is a fashion TikTok trend where people show off their style and either something uncommon about their fashion sense or something completely mundane about it, all set to the sound of the Paging Dr. Beat song.

People following the trend follow the moves to the simple “Sturdy Dance – Ice Spice” emote from Roblox that was in the original video to use the Dr. Beat sound on TikTok.

History of the Paging Dr. Beat trend

The Paging Dr. Beat trend originated on @illtetotetoyou’s Kasane Teto-themed Roblox game recording account, where the OP had several of their Roblox characters dance to the Paging Dr. Beat song in a TikTok posted on June 12th, 2024. The video has over 6.5 million views.

The sound simmered for a while until mid-July, but then TikTokers have since taken the sound and made it their own, bringing the dance into the real world to show off their clothing style.

Paging Dr. Beat trend breakdown

The Paging Dr. Beat / This trend but… TikTok trend is relatively simple: TikTokers pick a fashion theme regarding their clothing style and showcase it. This can be anything from designing Disney princess dresses to alt-rock style to wanting to be perceived as a fairy that will entrap unsuspecting passersby and lure them into the woods.

@scarlettohair (And I have a favorite color) I could do so many of these but I thought this shade of green needed its moment Outfit 1- @creaturehabits Outfit 2 @Chotronette and @The Flora Mystica Outfit 3 @andrealeo_couture ♬ original sound – kasane teto

The most complicated part of this trend is all of the outfit changes, with some of the more complex ones making this short trend easily span hours to film.

The next thing that TikTokers need to include in their videos to follow this trend is the sound, Paging Dr. Beat, and follow the dance moves from the Roblox emote that @illtetotetoyou used in their original video that used the sound. Finally, they need to write, “This trend but…” and write what is unique about the fashion they are showing off in the video.

Examples of the Paging Dr. Beat trend

Popular costumer TikToker Asta Darling (@asta.darling) jumped on the trend showing off her Bridgerton-themed dresses.

TikToker @dresswithdani_ meanwhile posted her own take on the trend, writing in the overlay, “This trend but you’re a corporate girlie,” showing off several stylish corporate fashion looks.

Team USA Olympic athletes are even getting in on the trend. Evy Leibfarth, an American slalom canoeist, shared her Olympic Village ‘fits on her TikTok account @evykayak.

Other TikTokers couldn’t get enough of the trend and posted multiple videos, like Alexandra Louise (@alexandra.louise).