Memes

Just 25 iconic Moo Deng the hippo memes

“She’s literally just a girl.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Moo Deng, pygmy hippo with tweet that says 'Moo Deng came on the scene and everyones pretending like they don't even know xiaopang anymore.'

Moo Deng memes have not stopped flooding Twitter ever since a zoo in Thailand introduced the world to the baby pygmy hippo. The tiny round girl, whose name means “bouncing pork” after a popular Thai dish, is not only adorable but chaotic enough that most of her photos are blurry and tend to catch her appearing to scream.

1.

Moo Deng meme with the photo of the puffer fish spitting water.
@Akikun1124/X

She’s just like us.

Everybody loves Moo Deng

The baby hippo first appeared on the Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s Facebook account after she was born on Jul 10, 2024. Thai fans multiplied rapidly, and her image was soon circulated worldwide to capture the hearts of people in all corners of the internet.

2.

The zoo reports that Moo Deng is a particularly energetic and playful little pygmy hippo, which explains why so many photos of her look the way they do. Her mouth is often open with wild eyes, and the images are blurred because she won’t stay still.

This has made her relatable to all those who feel that the world and their lives have plunged into an extended state of chaos.

Moo Deng memes

It didn’t take long before Moo Deng posts went from sharing the same photos of her appearing to scream as she’s sprayed with water or videos of her trying to bite her handlers to inserting her into memes. She has rapidly become a meme star of her own as fans talk about being unable to think of anything else.

3.

https://twitter.com/justinfleece/status/1835739987339251961

Her name and image are already being blended with other meme formats, including jealous girlfriend stock photos and posts declaring that she’s “literally just a girl.” You’ll also find her Photoshopped into popular TV shows, films, and YouTube video series.

4.

Moo Deng meme in the jealous girlfriend in bed format.
@MooDengSOL/X

You couldn’t escape Moo Deng if you wanted to, but why would you want to?

5.

@MooDengSOL/X

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Moo Deng meme about workplace pizza parties.
@ItsMattsLaw/X

13.

Moo Deng meme from House of the Dragon.
@ItsMattsLaw/X

14.

Tweet reading 'gf: there's this cute baby hippo on instagram named moo deng, look bf (thinking about how that's actually moo toon, moo deng's older brother, whose name means braised pork in thai): cool babe.'
@ItsMattsLaw/X

15.

Moo Deng meme with the 'unbothered. moisturized. happy. in my lane. focused. flourishing' text.
@ItsMattsLaw/X

16.

Tweet reading 'moo deng came on the scene and everyones pretending like they don’t even know xiaopang anymore.'
@CantEverDie/X

17.

Moo Deng meme with a Game of Thrones dragon.
@CantEverDie/X

18.

Moo Deng meme in the Empire State Building.
@CantEverDie/X

19.

Moo Deng meme as a sticker collection.
@CantEverDie/X

20.

Moo Deng meme saying 'she's literally just a girl.'
@womenpostingws/X

21.

Moo Deng meme with a Photoshopped Trump post on Truth Social.
@womenpostingws/X

22.

Moo Deng meme comparing her to gummy bears.
@womenpostingws/X

23.

Moo Deng meme about being a die hard fan.
@womenpostingws/X

24.

25.

https://twitter.com/showtimechamaco/status/1834328779034165691

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

animal memes Memes
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot