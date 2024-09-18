Just 25 iconic Moo Deng the hippo memes

Moo Deng memes have not stopped flooding Twitter ever since a zoo in Thailand introduced the world to the baby pygmy hippo. The tiny round girl, whose name means “bouncing pork” after a popular Thai dish, is not only adorable but chaotic enough that most of her photos are blurry and tend to catch her appearing to scream.

The baby hippo first appeared on the Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s Facebook account after she was born on Jul 10, 2024. Thai fans multiplied rapidly, and her image was soon circulated worldwide to capture the hearts of people in all corners of the internet.

The zoo reports that Moo Deng is a particularly energetic and playful little pygmy hippo, which explains why so many photos of her look the way they do. Her mouth is often open with wild eyes, and the images are blurred because she won’t stay still.

This has made her relatable to all those who feel that the world and their lives have plunged into an extended state of chaos.

Moo Deng memes

It didn’t take long before Moo Deng posts went from sharing the same photos of her appearing to scream as she’s sprayed with water or videos of her trying to bite her handlers to inserting her into memes. She has rapidly become a meme star of her own as fans talk about being unable to think of anything else.

Her name and image are already being blended with other meme formats, including jealous girlfriend stock photos and posts declaring that she’s “literally just a girl.” You’ll also find her Photoshopped into popular TV shows, films, and YouTube video series.

You couldn’t escape Moo Deng if you wanted to, but why would you want to?

moo deng i love you pic.twitter.com/OzKfsoFJQY — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 17, 2024

Moo Deng is going on Hot Ones pic.twitter.com/Uhqx4UXJbn — JuiceOne (@JuiceSimpsons) September 15, 2024

Oh no Moo Deng noo!! pic.twitter.com/gfMpBIgTjx — Single Sexy and Hilarious (@MsMomoManko) September 16, 2024

Gekko but every ability is Moo Deng pic.twitter.com/5ImvAbZjkN — Cloud9 VALORANT (@C9VAL) September 18, 2024

Fuck it

Moo Deng fan cam pic.twitter.com/KwgPWpTu0K — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) September 10, 2024

