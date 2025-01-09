Advertisement
Memes

The Man Horse Meme: part man, part horse, all meme

Man.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Horse on Beach with text that says 'man'

Man Horse Memes center around a photo of a horse standing on the beach seemingly staring out into the ocean, with the word “Man” over it. The introspective meme has spawned many others like it, used whenever the internet is deeply contemplating life.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: u/an__dy via Reddit
  • Meme Type: Macro
  • First Appearance: April 20, 2020
  • Origin Source: Reddit
  • Peak Popularity: August 2020
man horse meme google trends
Google Trends
Advertisement

What is the Man Horse Meme?

On April 20, 2020, Redditor u/an__dy shared his disappointment at the fact that a new Playboi Carti album hadn’t dropped at the time it was promised. He shared the Man Horse meme, the first known use of it, on the subreddit r/PlayboiCarti. He titled the post, “pain but without the 1993.”

man horse meme
u/an__dy via Reddit

The meme was used to indicate that disappointment and forlorn feeling. While some agreed with him in the comments, others thought it was a little overdramatic.

Advertisement

Meme spread and variations

While it’s an unusual (and in many ways simple) meme, it found an appreciative crowd on the internet in 2020, when many people were looking at an indefinite amount of time stuck in their homes. Getting to the beach was a far-off dream for some, so it wasn’t hard to relate to the horse.

Some memes that took on the macro shared other simple one-word messages to evoke emotion.

horse man beach meme
@theshackofdreams/Tumblr
Advertisement
pain man horse beach meme
@theshackofdreams/Tumblr

Others put different characters in their own Man Horse meme moment.

man paper mario meme
@theshackofdreams/Tumblr
In Body Image
@Graffiti_64/X
Advertisement
In Body Image
@Graffiti_64/X

Many people used it to make more horse jokes, as well.

In Body Image
@Graffiti_64/X
the tide runs neighwhere man beach horse meme
@ella22222/IMGFLIP
Advertisement

Meme examples

man inspirational poster meme
@ella22222/IMGFLIP
my man two horse beach meme
@ella22222/IMGFLIP
man beach horse meme with caption 'life update: it got worse'
@kjhbafbadfadfgadgfasg/IMGFLIP
Advertisement
legend of zelda ganendorf horse man horse beach meme
@kjhbafbadfadfgadgfasg/IMGFLIP
triangle factory man horse meme
@kjhbafbadfadfgadgfasg/IMGFLIP
In Body Image
@hourly_shitpost/X
animated man horse beach meme
@hourly_shitpost/X
Advertisement
man horse beach meme that reads 'idk man i just think you deserve the world'
@hourly_shitpost/X
In Body Image
u/Delicious_Maize9656 via Reddit

More animal memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Animal Memes horses Memes
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot