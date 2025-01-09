The Man Horse Meme: part man, part horse, all meme

Man Horse Memes center around a photo of a horse standing on the beach seemingly staring out into the ocean, with the word “Man” over it. The introspective meme has spawned many others like it, used whenever the internet is deeply contemplating life.
Meme basics:
- Meme Creator: u/an__dy via Reddit
- Meme Type: Macro
- First Appearance: April 20, 2020
- Origin Source: Reddit
- Peak Popularity: August 2020
What is the Man Horse Meme?
On April 20, 2020, Redditor u/an__dy shared his disappointment at the fact that a new Playboi Carti album hadn’t dropped at the time it was promised. He shared the Man Horse meme, the first known use of it, on the subreddit r/PlayboiCarti. He titled the post, “pain but without the 1993.”
The meme was used to indicate that disappointment and forlorn feeling. While some agreed with him in the comments, others thought it was a little overdramatic.
Meme spread and variations
While it’s an unusual (and in many ways simple) meme, it found an appreciative crowd on the internet in 2020, when many people were looking at an indefinite amount of time stuck in their homes. Getting to the beach was a far-off dream for some, so it wasn’t hard to relate to the horse.
Some memes that took on the macro shared other simple one-word messages to evoke emotion.
Others put different characters in their own Man Horse meme moment.
Many people used it to make more horse jokes, as well.
Meme examples
