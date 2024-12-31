A Lily-Rose Depp meme involving her partner 070 Shake and an outraged fan’s screed has made its way into the depths of TikTok. The original post from Instagram shows a photo of the two together next to paragraphs of text lambasting Depp for an alleged “attitude” and the way she was dressed.

Featured Video

In the summer of 2023, the post spread to Tumblr, Reddit, and later X where people mocked the original rant, repeating particularly funny lines and turning it into a meme.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s boyfriend 070 Shake?

According to E! News, actor Lily-Rose Depp started dating the rapper known as 070 Shake, born Danielle Balbuena, in January 2023. On May 11 of that year, Depp shared a photo of the two of them kissing to her Instagram page with the caption reading “4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH.”

Advertisement

It’s therefore no surprise that fans spotted the couple in public later that year and got a photo of them with Depp’s arm wrapped around Shake’s waist.

Depp had previously dated Timothée Chalamet for a year, while Shake’s known dating history only involves women.

What is the Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake meme?

After the couple’s relationship went public, a photo appeared on Instagram of the pair together alongside a lengthy text rant criticizing Depp. The original post appears to have vanished but passed from a Tumblr user to Reddit where someone reposted it on June 26, 2023.

Advertisement

The text claims that “we approached them with nothing but RESPECT” and that “070 was so sweet and willing” but “the big headed b*tch on the right had the craziest attitude.” They interpreted her arm around Shake to be anxiety as though “someone was tryna snatch her.”

Further, the Instagram user complained that Depp was “not even fitted” with “trench coat buttoned to the TOP and these ballerina a** slippers.”

Advertisement

This is the kind of off-the-wall rambling that people often turn into copypasta memes. In the summer of 2024, X users found out about this and began to reference it with choice lines from the text, especially “trench coat buttoned to the TOP” and “you’re not even fitted.”

The Lily-Rose Depp meme spreads to TikTok

As 2024 marched to its end, the Lily-Rose Depp meme spread to TikTok. On Dec. 9, user @veggiequeen69 did a dramatic reading of the text in a video that gained over 2 million views. The original sound went on to feature in hundreds of additional TikTok entries.

Advertisement

On Dec. 30, a fancam video featuring Depp and various lines from the Instagram post got decent traction under the hashtag “#trenchcoatbuttonedtothetop.” Others used this phrase while posing in their own trench coats.

Advertisement

Many commenters have also referenced the “donatella VERSACE” meme, which nearly always comes up any time a meme trends that has random words in all caps.

What is a lesbian boyfriend?

Whether you’re enjoying or hating this meme, you may come across the phrase “lesbian boyfriend” and feel confused. This comes from a recent interview with MTV UK about Nosferatu, in which Depp stars as Ellen Hutter. The actor and interviewer started talking about the character giving her husband a locket with a bit of her hair in it, which Depp found to be “cute.”

Advertisement

“I have a locket of my boyfriend’s hair,” she said. “Kind of like in the movie…I like lockets. I think they’re very romantic.”

The use of the term “boyfriend” when Depp is dating 070 Shake caught a lot of attention. Certain circles within the LGBTQ+ community got very excited and declared Shake to be Depp’s lesbian boyfriend.

Comment

byu/Sad-Bug- from discussion

inLesbianActually

According to those familiar with the term, masculine lesbians will sometimes adopt he/him pronouns or labels like “boyfriend” as part of their complex or shifting gender identity. This practice stirred up a lot of online discourse within the community, and the term “lesbian boyfriend” remains controversial to some. Those who approve of it may be pushing the phrase just to irritate the other side.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.