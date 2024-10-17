Liam Payne memes arrived on Twitter soon after the news that the former One Direction member died of a fall from a hotel balcony. Fans are devastated to lose the 31-year-old musician, but to those who didn’t hold him so close to their hearts, a celebrity death is guaranteed to bring out the memes.

Many of the Liam Payne memes revolve around just how dedicated his fans were and how they must be reacting. They’ve been correct in predicting the intensity of emotion as well as the proliferation of conspiracy theories around Payne’s death.

What was the cause of Liam Payne’s death?

According to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina, where the tragic incident occurred, authorities found that the cause of Payne’s death was “polytrauma” as well as “internal and external bleeding” from the fall.

Police further stated that no one else was in the hotel room at the time of the singer’s death. This has done little to stop fan theories that someone murdered Payne and made it look like a death by suicide, but there has not yet been a confirmation as to whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

Abuse allegations and controversy

Some of the social media users making less than sensitive Liam Payne memes may feel justified due to the allegations that he was abusing and harassing ex-fiancée Maya Henry. Two days before his death on Oct. 16, reports surfaced about Henry issuing a cease and desist against Payne ordering him to stop contacting her and her family.

This came after Henry posted a TikTok video on Oct. 6 alleging that the musician wouldn’t stop messaging her since their breakup and that he was also harassing her mother and her friends.

Additionally, back in May, Henry released a novel titled Looking Forward that talked about a traumatic abortion experience. This has led her fans to theorize that Payne had pressured or coerced her into getting an abortion. This theory is far from confirmed.

These are the biggest Liam Payne memes online that we feel comfortable publishing. Even then, many are in poor taste.

Liam Payne memes

my dad died last week so i know he took liam payne too as a last laugh cuz i made him spend so much money on one direction as a teenager pic.twitter.com/8fihG03Yot — ً (@cryst6ls) October 16, 2024

brat summer

liam payne fall

ethel cain winter pic.twitter.com/uSP3rOqq1W — ian (@yeezuscain) October 17, 2024

he saw RIP LIAM trending and his life flashed before his eyes https://t.co/3c438yKXP8 — rissa (@billskarsgards) October 17, 2024

not the one direction reunion gonna be at liam payne’s funeral

pic.twitter.com/Ed9oWZUzAB — emma⟢🐈‍⬛ (@cosmicoraline) October 16, 2024

me searching if liam payne really did comit a suicide pic.twitter.com/Fw4gm2XAy4 — big sis general (@bulepidr) October 16, 2024

people i haven’t spoken to in months texting me that liam payne died like he was my uncle or something — katie (@gardeinqueen) October 16, 2024

at a bar and the second the liam payne news broke someone paid the jukebox to play this song pic.twitter.com/NwM7Gv6nkd — millie (@warninglovers) October 16, 2024

