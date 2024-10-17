Advertisement
Memes

Liam Payne memes follow his death at age 31

“If it was Zayn or Harry I’d have to take PTO.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
2 panel image, Liam Payne on the left and a screengrab of a tweet on the right.

Liam Payne memes arrived on Twitter soon after the news that the former One Direction member died of a fall from a hotel balcony. Fans are devastated to lose the 31-year-old musician, but to those who didn’t hold him so close to their hearts, a celebrity death is guaranteed to bring out the memes.

Featured Video

Many of the Liam Payne memes revolve around just how dedicated his fans were and how they must be reacting. They’ve been correct in predicting the intensity of emotion as well as the proliferation of conspiracy theories around Payne’s death.

What was the cause of Liam Payne’s death?

According to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina, where the tragic incident occurred, authorities found that the cause of Payne’s death was “polytrauma” as well as “internal and external bleeding” from the fall.

Advertisement

Police further stated that no one else was in the hotel room at the time of the singer’s death. This has done little to stop fan theories that someone murdered Payne and made it look like a death by suicide, but there has not yet been a confirmation as to whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

Abuse allegations and controversy

Some of the social media users making less than sensitive Liam Payne memes may feel justified due to the allegations that he was abusing and harassing ex-fiancée Maya Henry. Two days before his death on Oct. 16, reports surfaced about Henry issuing a cease and desist against Payne ordering him to stop contacting her and her family.

This came after Henry posted a TikTok video on Oct. 6 alleging that the musician wouldn’t stop messaging her since their breakup and that he was also harassing her mother and her friends.

Advertisement
@mayahenry Replying to @marie ♬ original sound – Maya Henry

Additionally, back in May, Henry released a novel titled Looking Forward that talked about a traumatic abortion experience. This has led her fans to theorize that Payne had pressured or coerced her into getting an abortion. This theory is far from confirmed.

These are the biggest Liam Payne memes online that we feel comfortable publishing. Even then, many are in poor taste.

Liam Payne memes

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

Liam Payne meme with a screenshot of text messages about his death.
@contactabrother/X

9.

Advertisement
Liam Payne meme with an image of a news reporter in front of a backdrop that says 'bloody hell.'
@contactabrother/X

10.

11.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'if it was zayn or harry i’d have to take PTO.'
@miakanaiko/X

12.

Liam Payne meme with a screenshot of a camera operator in a bloody stairwell.
@miakanaiko/X

13.

Advertisement
Tweet reading '0,8 Direction.'
@miakanaiko/X

14.

Quote tweet saying 'we know' over a Liam Payne tweet reading 'I am sooo clumsy.'
@givemebudlight/X

15.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Jimmy Carter fucking outlived Liam Payne.'
@givemebudlight/X

16.

Liam Payne meme with a screenshot of a Discord chat.
@givemebudlight/X

17.

Advertisement
Tweet with a screenshot of One Direction lyrics about causing trouble in hotel rooms.
@inceptstellar/X

18.

Tweet reading 'OK, I'll bite, who is Liam Payne?'
@inceptstellar/X

19.

Advertisement
Liam Payne meme comparing him to Ringo Starr.
@inceptstellar/X

20.

Tweet reading 'you're laughing. liam payne is about to be reincarnated as gypsy rose blanchard's baby and you're laughing.'
@awshuqs/X

21.

Advertisement

22.

Tweet reading 'the hottest girl you know skipped school when zayn left one direction and is skipping university today because liam payne died.'
https://x.com/lis6ndro/status/1846823257707516076

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Memes One Direction
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot