‘This saddens me so so much’: The ‘I hate this picture of myself’ trend is stirring up a lot of feelings on TikTok

“Even though you may notice things doesn’t mean everyone else does, don’t judge yourself so hard.”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Three panel image. On the left, a women holds a cat while smiling at the camera. In the center, the women smiles at the camera wearing a sweater and backpack while standing in front of a house. On the right, the women is outside, wearing a dress while turned away and smiling back at the camera. On each image, a text overlay reads 'I hate this picture of myself.'

A new TikTok trend dubbed “I hate this picture of myself” has recently gone viral, with people sharing slides of photos in one post and their insecurities about their bodies. The trend has seen a mixture of responses, with many content creators following the trend earnestly to prove a point about beauty standards and social media, and others riffing on the trend with comedic parodies poking fun at themselves.

‘I hate this picture of myself…’

The trend gained popularity in late December 2024, with creators like the anonymous @user194639478 sharing what she doesn’t like about her body in her post set to the song “I’m Not Them” by Them & I.

TikTok photo of a young woman smiling for the camera. Text overlay reads, 'I hate this picture of myself...'
@user194639478/TikTok
TikTok photo of a young woman smiling for the camera standing on a staircase outside at night. Text overlay reads, 'you probably didn't notice my double chin'
@user194639478/TikTok
Some of the things she didn’t like about herself in the photos include a double chin, a crooked smile, acne scars, and a round face. 

TikTok photo of a young woman smiling for the camera holding an orange cat. Text overlay reads, 'I hate this picture of myself...'
@user194639478/TikTok

She ended the post by saying in a text overlay, “The whole point was that even though you may notice things doesn’t mean everyone else does, don’t judge yourself so hard.”

TikTok photo of a young woman smiling for the camera standing on a staircase outside at night. Text overlay reads, 'the whole point was that even though you may notice things doesn’t mean everyone else does, don’t judge yourself so hard.'
@user194639478/TikTok
People shared their thoughts and their own insecurities in the comments of her TikTok post.

TikTok comment that says, 'only thing i noticed was the way you glow in every photo (heart emoji) you are a beautiful girl don’t let your mind convince you otherwise'
@a.ottes/TikTok

@champel11 wrote, “truly went back to each picture and didn’t notice any of them. you are beautiful and this was such a eye opener for me. thank you for this 💗💗”

TikTok comment that says, 'If that is a double chin then I must have a triple chin (sob emoji) girl you are stunning in EVERY single photo!!'
@a.ottes/TikTok
“Actually in the one pic I thought about how I was envious of your straight smile and you said you thought it looked crooked,” commented @lilymilesss, to which OP replied with a simple, “thank u for this.”

TikTok comment that says, 'I totally feel this and understand it but I hope you know how beautiful all of these pics are'
@leah.kateb/TikTok

‘I hate this picture of myself..but you probably didn’t notice that I was spinning out on the green line…’

It wasn’t long before the TikTok trend got flipped on its head, with creators using self-effacing humor to make light of things that could be viewed negatively. For example, @abraham.jack shared a series of photos of himself intoxicated and blacked out in various locations in a parody of the trend, calling these moments “small imperfections” to let go of.

TikTok photo of a college guy drunk on the floor of the train. Text overlay reads, 'I hate this picture of myself.'
@abraham.jack/TikTok
TikTok photo of a young man in bed staring blankly at the camera. Text overlay reads, 'but you probably didn't notice that I was spinning out on the green line.'
@abraham.jack/TikTok

In a response to a request for comment via Instagram DM, Jack added, “I saw the trend all over my for you page and I got the idea to put a funny twist on trend highlighting my crazy college nights out in Boston.”

TikTok photo of a college guy eating McDonalds. Text overlay reads, 'I hate this picture of myself.'
@abraham.jack/TikTok
TikTok photo of a young man in bed staring blankly at the camera. Text overlay reads, 'but you probably didn't notice that i was wasted eating mcdonald's in a ditch.'
@abraham.jack/TikTok

He added, “My intention was definitely a funny, lighthearted nod to the [trend] but it turned into a larger conversation about drinking, and alcoholism which is a very serious matter that I understand and can empathize with.” 

TikTok photo of a college guy drunk on the floor of an elevator. Text overlay reads, 'I hate this picture of myself.'
@abraham.jack/TikTok
TikTok photo of a young man in bed staring blankly at the camera. Text overlay reads, 'but you probably didn't notice that the elevator door opened to a group of people as i was doing drunk gymnastics on the floor.'
@abraham.jack/TikTok

Several TikTokers have also made parodies of the trend using “bad” photos of themselves as examples showing that not everyone’s imperfections are hidden and that what you focus on in your photos may not be the thing that other people notice about you.

@aimyoncee’s example of the trend parody includes things such as wrinkled shirts, “butter teeth,” and crooked headbands.

Photo of a woman with her teeth purposely turned yellow. Text overlay reads, 'Me trying to guess the insecurity watching this trend.'
@aimyoncee/TikTok
Photo of a woman with her teeth purposely turned yellow. Text overlay reads, 'Bet you didn't notice my hair wasn't brushed.'
@aimyoncee/TikTok
Photo of a woman a wrinkled blue button up shirt. Text overlay reads, 'My shirt is wrinkled.'
@aimyoncee/TikTok
There have also been many posts commenting on the negativity surrounding the viral trend. In their post about the topic, TikToker @europeanfella3 wrote:

“The ‘I hated this picture of myself,’ trend is so sad. Because I went through the same thing. Now I’m seeing friends do it, and it saddens me so so so much, because I wish they saw how beautiful they are! […] YOU are one of a kind, that may sound cliche but WHATEVER!!!! There is literally no one like YOU, that’s the part of the beauty of being a human! YOU are beautiful in your own special way.”

@user194639478 and @aimyoncee did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

