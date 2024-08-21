help I accidentally google search

Google

‘Help I Accidentally…’: A timeless Google Search meme

Help I accidentally started a cult…

Photo of Angela Andaloro 

Angela Andaloro

Memes

Help I Accidentally memes are a variety of Google search memes showing a list of auto-populated search results that come up as suggestions when the user types ‘Help I accidentally’ into the search field.

Meme origins

Help I Accidentally memes originated on the now-defunct Tapiture.com in August 2013. It shows a Google search with suggested searches. When “help i ac” is typed in, “help i accidentally build a shelf” popped up as the first suggestion. It was followed by “help i accidentally restore my iPhone,” “help i accidentally deleted recycle bin,” and “help i accidentally ate gluten.”

Beneath the searches is a faceless figure standing in front of a constructed shelf, saying “o shit.” The images that go along with the search result vary as much as the search contents do. Some reactions commonly appear in different scenarios.

help i accidentally built a shop
@stevevodkaa/Flickr

The meme’s original spread was slow, but it came back in the later 2010s. It came as other Google search memes were enjoying popularity. People took the early meme and replaced the search phrase. In many, the “help i accidentally build a shelf” suggestion is left among others, even when the search phrase is completely different.

Help I Accidentally meme examples

help i accidentally joined the italian mafia
@stevevodkaa/Flickr
help i accidentally joined a peanut worshipping cult
@nGora/MemeDroid
help i accidentally made this meme
@nGora/MemeDroid
help i accidentally vaporize my pre-algebra teacher
@nGora/MemeDroid
help i accidentally lost my body
u/Fancy-Agent-33/Reddit
help i accidentally summoned a lemon
u/Fancy-Agent-33/Reddit
In Body Image
u/Fancy-Agent-33/Reddit
help i accidentally invaded poland
u/Fancy-Agent-33/Reddit
help i accidentally summoned a demon
@Saefur/MemeDroid
help i've accidentally died
@Saefur/MemeDroid
help i accidentally swallowed a pet named steve
@Saefur/MemeDroid
In Body Image
@Saefur/MemeDroid

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Google Search Memes
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot