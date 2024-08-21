‘Help I Accidentally…’: A timeless Google Search meme

Help I Accidentally memes are a variety of Google search memes showing a list of auto-populated search results that come up as suggestions when the user types ‘Help I accidentally’ into the search field.

Meme origins

Help I Accidentally memes originated on the now-defunct Tapiture.com in August 2013. It shows a Google search with suggested searches. When “help i ac” is typed in, “help i accidentally build a shelf” popped up as the first suggestion. It was followed by “help i accidentally restore my iPhone,” “help i accidentally deleted recycle bin,” and “help i accidentally ate gluten.”

Beneath the searches is a faceless figure standing in front of a constructed shelf, saying “o shit.” The images that go along with the search result vary as much as the search contents do. Some reactions commonly appear in different scenarios.

The meme’s original spread was slow, but it came back in the later 2010s. It came as other Google search memes were enjoying popularity. People took the early meme and replaced the search phrase. In many, the “help i accidentally build a shelf” suggestion is left among others, even when the search phrase is completely different.

Help I Accidentally meme examples

