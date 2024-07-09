The go piss girl meme remixes the Gossip Girl title into an anagram for the show’s name to say something funny. It’s the first known entry for the Gossip Girl title remix meme and “go piss girl” is frequently used as shorthand for the larger trend, which first appeared on Facebook in 2020.

We all needed something to do during a time when many were locked away in their homes, and this is what happened.

Who is the ‘go piss girl’?

The subject of the go piss girl meme is actress Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, one of the main characters from the CW series Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and was something of a guilty pleasure for millions of fans. Meester is the one who appears in the lower panel of the meme with the remixed title.

The woman in the top panel, who makes statements or asks questions related to whatever anagram was used, is Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen — Waldorf’s frenemy and the “it girl” of the school they attend together.

What is the go piss girl meme?

The meme itself takes the title from a promotional photo for Gossip Girl and mixes it up to say something else, sometimes removing certain letters for maximum comedy. “Go piss” is what happens when you take the last four letters of the word “gossip” and flip them around. As time went on, people deviated more and more from the original title, adding in new letters and omitting others from the source.

In April 2020, someone on a meme Facebook group got bored and created this anagram, adding the image of Serena above with the caption “I have to pee.” This took off into an entire genre of memes also known as the Gossip Girl title remix meme that utilizes the same format with different prompts from Serena and different anagrams below.

Go piss girl meme origins

The very first Gossip Girl title remix meme appeared on the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Memes” Facebook group on April 10, 2020. It was posted by one Tyler Wood and received over 4,300 reactions and 3,000 shares.

Within days, the trend spread to Twitter, where users posted their own versions of the meme using their own remixed titles. On April 16, Lively herself posted an entry on her Instagram account with Serena asking “What should I wear to the supermarket?” Blair responds: “Gloves girl” as a nod to safety measures people were taking in the early days of the pandemic.

Go piss girl template

Examples

Related memes:

