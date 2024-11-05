Dwayne Wade’s statue is a layup for memes

A statue commemorating Dwayne Wade looks nothing like the NBA champion, and (of course) the internet responded by way of many, many memes.

Featured Video

What is the Dwayne Wade statue?

On Oct. 27th, the Miami Heat held an unveiling ceremony for a new statue and career highlight wall honoring retired player Dwayne Wade outside of Kaseya Center, the stadium where the team plays its home games.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Wade and the Heat, the bronze statue quickly went viral for a reason the team’s administration somehow did not foresee—the fact that it looks very little like Dwayne Wade.

D-Wade: “Who is that guy?”



We’re all wondering the same thing man lol https://t.co/n9cJWk51uV pic.twitter.com/CFKKfBwn2t — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) October 27, 2024

The Basketball Hall of Famer and 13-time All-Star was himself caught off guard at the unveiling, saying “That’s crazy, I can’t believe that, who is that guy?” leading to more online hilarity.

Advertisement

Who built the Dwayne Wade statue?

The statue took around 800 hours of labor and was designed by Timeless Creations’ Omri Amrany and Oscar León. According to the BBC, it was meant to capture Wade’s iconic this is my house” moment after a winning 3-pointer against the Chicago Bulls back in 2009. Wade was directly involved in the process, even viewing parts of the piece (including the face) as it was being sculpted.

So come to find out Dwayne Wade approved this statue 😭 Ole boy in the back already KNEW…… pic.twitter.com/eZKpkF76Tp — Dr. FeelingsxFree (@chudunno_me) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

Sculptor Oscar León reacts to criticism of his Dwayne Wade statue

León addressed the negative reactions on Oct. 29, 2024, in a statement to NBC News.

“To the critics, there’s a lot that needs to be understood,” he said. “We have to seal everything to keep the integrity of the sculpture. However, that does create a funny little side effect of being glossy in areas that we are not used to seeing when we look at somebody in the flesh.”

“The sealer definitely creates a little bit of, um, a misunderstanding to the eye. So, I would definitely encourage everyone to come to Miami and view it in person.”

Advertisement

Morpheus and Frasier comparisons

Much speculation has gone into who the statue looks like, including comparison to Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus in The Matrix, or Kelsey Grammer. Others think it looks like a knockoff version of the basketball player, a kind of “Wayne Dade” or “Dwyane Wade from Temu.”

Dwayne Wade statue looks like he had too much tossed salad and scrambled eggs pic.twitter.com/pZVZCIoCB2 — Internet Killed the Video Store (@xthevideostorex) October 27, 2024

These Dwayne Wade statue memes bout to take over social media😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/sT2q84IySf — King Ramesez 🇺🇸 (@KRamesez) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

The Miami Heat should’ve had a contest where they showed this picture to 1,000 fans — and anyone who guesses it’s Dwyane Wade gets to keep the statue. pic.twitter.com/sqG6pFaOUz — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 27, 2024

What did Dwayne say about his statue?

On Monday, Wade (somewhat defensively) responded to the statue’s critical response, saying, “If I wanted it to look like me, I’d just stand outside the arena and y’all can take photos. It don’t need to look like me. It’s the artistic version of a moment that happened that we’re trying to cement.”

“I care, but I don’t,” Wade added. “The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone, use y’all opinions. Please talk more about us. Talk more about a statue, come on down to see it, take some photos, send some memes. We don’t care.”

Advertisement

The Dwayne Wade Statue Looks Great… pic.twitter.com/MCUs3NGw86 — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) October 29, 2024

The best Dwayne Wade statue memes

They got Dwyane Wade looking like that one Mortal Kombat level. pic.twitter.com/EJDKoJToz1 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 27, 2024

Dwayne Wade Statue looking like it’s being transported to the sunken place 🤣 #DWade #dwaynewadestatue pic.twitter.com/JIl9Xog2Hu — 𝕿𝖔𝖒𝖒𝖞 𝕭 𝕏 (@average_torso) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

The Dwayne Wade statue looks like when Dorian Tyrell became The Mask in the movie. pic.twitter.com/IBTaPEhNCY — Edwin Krapf (@ehkrapf) October 29, 2024

The new Dwayne Wade statue has been unveiled. pic.twitter.com/5WKbhaDlQz — Christopher Waldeck (@AtypicallyFly) October 27, 2024

😅Not the Dwayne Wade statue in carbonite🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gnl5l5NvYP — King Ramesez 🇺🇸 (@KRamesez) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

Dwayne Wade’s statue is straight up DISRESPECTFUL 😭 pic.twitter.com/8IpevDxfQe — VICTORIEUX 🦃 (@Victorieux_) October 29, 2024

I CAN FEEL HIS DISAPPOINTMENT THROUGH THE SCREEN💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



JUST GIVE HIM A WAX FIGURE😩😩 pic.twitter.com/V85dSxrPvj — Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ (@AshleyBaker_21) October 27, 2024

Other meme variations

Advertisement

Nobody:



The mf that made Dwayne Wade’s statue rn: pic.twitter.com/n0wr4MuUb2 — Just Dre 🤙🏾 (@Dreday1190) October 28, 2024

This was horrible!



Heat: We need you to carve a statue of Dwayne Wade.



Artist: pic.twitter.com/2H5BlSUJBZ — RUNBAW26 (@Runbaw26) October 27, 2024

The Dwayne Wade statue memes may never end 🤣 https://t.co/Ph9Uya16y6 — BlockedByKirkHerbstreit.algo (@blockedbyherbie) October 29, 2024

More NBA memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.