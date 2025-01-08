What is the ‘Chopped Chin’ meme and who is Angel Wiley?

The Chopped Chin meme, also known as the I’ve Been Running Into You In My Head meme, derives from a video of WNBA veteran Renee Montgomery and her cousin Angel Wiley dancing in their seats at an Atlanta Dream game. The sweet moment courtside at a WNBA game went viral when it became the subject of @halal_man_2’s social media presence on TikTok and Instagram.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @halal_man_2 on TikTok and Instagram

@halal_man_2 on TikTok and Instagram Meme Type : Exploitable

: Exploitable First Appearance : August 2023

: August 2023 Origin Source : Instagram

: Instagram Peak Popularity: January 2025

Who is in the Chopped Chin meme?

On August 6, 2023, retired WNBA player Renee Montgomery was pictured courtside at an Atlanta Dream game. Noticing they were on camera, she and her cousin, Angel Wiley, who was there with her, began to dance in their seats. Their coordinated moves brought a feel-good moment that initially went without much fanfare.

It wasn’t until the moment became a meme in late 2024 that Montgomery’s cousin Wiley became known as “Chopped Chin Guy.”

Meme spread

On Dec. 1, 2024, @halal_man_2 began posting a series of videos that pair the clip of the two dancing with inspirational quotes. Though they don’t always make sense, they are meant to evoke warm and fuzzy feelings.

The video would be the first of nearly 100 variations posted by @halal_man_2. The videos have different filters and quotes, but all in the series use the same clip and song, “Bring Me Back (Enox Mantano Remix)” by Miles Away. The song clip begins with the lyric, “I’ve Been Running Into You In My Head.”

By the Dec. 22 video, commenters began calling Wiley ‘Chopped Chin Guy,’ insinuating he had an ugly or unusual chin. People started making Wiley the star of memes.

Angel Wiley responds to the Chopped Chin meme

Wiley has been a pretty good sport about the meme, addressing it on his Instagram account. The college freshman — whose account had previously featured posts about his life and music — joked about how his prominent chin became the subject of the viral meme.

“I see them. I’m not gonna lie, I see it in the group texts. I see it all,” he said. He said he had recreated the meme and promised to do some of the poses often requested of him if fans listened to his EP.

Wiley’s Chopped freestyle

On January 6, 2025, Wiley posted a freestyle called “Chopped,” embracing the name.

“Yeah I heard a little tune so I hit a little groove/ Crazy how the crowd went wild,” he rhymed about the viral moment.

Meme examples

