Memes

What is the ‘Chopped Chin’ meme and who is Angel Wiley?

Everything happens for a reason.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Two panel image. In both images, a man and women sit courtside at a game, other attendees sit behind them. In the first image, the women is smiling, with her hands raised as she dances. The man looks off to the side, sad. Text overlay reads 'Don't cry someone who killed your smile.' On the right, the man smirks, the text overlay reads 'When I die, I want my grave to offer free Wifi so that people visit more often.'

The Chopped Chin meme, also known as the I’ve Been Running Into You In My Head meme, derives from a video of WNBA veteran Renee Montgomery and her cousin Angel Wiley dancing in their seats at an Atlanta Dream game. The sweet moment courtside at a WNBA game went viral when it became the subject of @halal_man_2’s social media presence on TikTok and Instagram.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @halal_man_2 on TikTok and Instagram
  • Meme Type: Exploitable
  • First Appearance: August 2023
  • Origin Source: Instagram
  • Peak Popularity: January 2025
chopped chin google trends
Google Trends
Who is in the Chopped Chin meme?

renee montgomery and her cousin dancing in their seats courtside at an atlanda dream game wnba
Google Trends

On August 6, 2023, retired WNBA player Renee Montgomery was pictured courtside at an Atlanta Dream game. Noticing they were on camera, she and her cousin, Angel Wiley, who was there with her, began to dance in their seats. Their coordinated moves brought a feel-good moment that initially went without much fanfare.

It wasn’t until the moment became a meme in late 2024 that Montgomery’s cousin Wiley became known as “Chopped Chin Guy.”

Meme spread

On Dec. 1, 2024, @halal_man_2 began posting a series of videos that pair the clip of the two dancing with inspirational quotes. Though they don’t always make sense, they are meant to evoke warm and fuzzy feelings.

The video would be the first of nearly 100 variations posted by @halal_man_2. The videos have different filters and quotes, but all in the series use the same clip and song, “Bring Me Back (Enox Mantano Remix)” by Miles Away. The song clip begins with the lyric, “I’ve Been Running Into You In My Head.”

chopped chin meme that reads 'even though we are million miles away, we will always be together'
@halal_man_2/Instagram
chopped chin meme that reads 'sometimes i'm not angry, i'm hurt and there's a difference'
@halal_man_2/Instagram
'don't cry someone who killed your smile' chopped chin meme
@halal_man_2/Instagram

By the Dec. 22 video, commenters began calling Wiley ‘Chopped Chin Guy,’ insinuating he had an ugly or unusual chin. People started making Wiley the star of memes.

chopped chin drawing
@halal_man_2/Instagram
chopped chin appreciation account
@choppedchinhandso/TikTok
brooklyn nets chopped chin meme
@choppedchinhandso/TikTok
chopped chin aura farmer 2025
@choppedchinhandso/TikTok

Angel Wiley responds to the Chopped Chin meme

Wiley has been a pretty good sport about the meme, addressing it on his Instagram account. The college freshman — whose account had previously featured posts about his life and music — joked about how his prominent chin became the subject of the viral meme.

“I see them. I’m not gonna lie, I see it in the group texts. I see it all,” he said. He said he had recreated the meme and promised to do some of the poses often requested of him if fans listened to his EP.

angel wiley addresses chopped chin meme
@wil3y_records/Instagram

Wiley’s Chopped freestyle

On January 6, 2025, Wiley posted a freestyle called “Chopped,” embracing the name.

“Yeah I heard a little tune so I hit a little groove/ Crazy how the crowd went wild,” he rhymed about the viral moment.

Angel Wiley chopped freestyle
@wil3y_records/Instagram

Meme examples

'knoweldge is like underwear, it's nice to have it, but not necessary to show it off' chopped chin meme
@halal_man_2/Instagram
school chopped chin meme
@halal_man_2/Instagram
'Me after torturing my friends with 50 chopped chin reels' tweet
@halal_man_2/Instagram
wall of text chopped chin meme
@hoop_geeked/TikTok
chopped chin looksmaxxing tweet
@hoop_geeked/TikTok
chopped reaction twitter
@hoop_geeked/TikTok
In Body Image
@rayvanine/X
First published:

The Daily Dot