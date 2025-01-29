Why is Xi Jinping a ‘Chad’? Inside the meme turning heads (and widening jaws)

Chad Xi Jinping refers to a series of Chad memes featuring an altered photo of the President of the People’s Republic of China used to comment on and satirize Chinese achievements and actions on the world stage—particularly in comparison to the United States. The photo alters Xi Jinping to have a “Chad face,” which features a wider head and pronounced jawline.

Chad Xi Jinping meme origin

The first use of “Chad Xi Jinping” in a meme appears to be from an October 2019 Reddit post on r/virginvschad. The meme pits Virgin Hitler vs Chad Xi Jinping, a play on the classic Virgin vs Chad meme that exploded in popularity in 2017.

The Chad Xi Jinping meme first appeared on Reddit in January 2022. Two versions of the image began to spread. One has a closed-mouth smirk from Jinping, while the other has a wider grin.

By June 2022, the image appeared paired with “Do Nothing. Win,” as a variation of memes using the catchphrase.

Recent popularity

As a reaction meme, the exaggerated meme is used to acknowledge how China is moving, particularly concerning political changes in the United States with global ramifications. Many events in early 2025 have caused the meme to surface.

US leaving the World Health Organization (WHO)

China has reportedly stepped up to offer increased support to the WHO after the United States decided to step away from the global health group.

DeepSeek

Chinese AI company DeepSeek recently announced that it has created a new AI model. That’s not surprising in and of itself, but the bold claims that their AI model can match the performance of American models, previously believed to be industry leaders, at a fraction of the cost.

The TikTok ban and the rise of RedNote

The threat of the looming January 2025 TikTok ban was a major subject of conversation. The surprising willingness of Americans to learn to navigate RedNote is another example of an instance where the meme widely circulated. Many were amused by how the move, meant to hurt or shun China in some sense, backfired spectacularly.

Meme examples

