Bashar al-Assad memes follow the end of his 57-year reign

“Assad in Moscow realizing he’s now a Syrian refugee.”

Lindsey Weedston
Single image of Bashar Al Assad

Bashar al-Assad is out of power after a brutal 24-year reign over Syria, and his many haters are rubbing it in his face. The Assad family ruled from 1970 with a policy of crushing public dissent and winning elections with a highly suspicious amount of votes, leading many to wonder whether it would ever end.

Bashar fled Syria for Moscow on Sunday after his forces were overrun during a surprise offensive by the opposition, ending a 13-year civil war. His prisons are currently being emptied as his international haters post triumphant memes.

The ‘Assad Must Go’ meme

Bashar al-Assad has been the subject of a meme that started around 2016 and exemplified the sentiment that the family might never fall from power. Former President Barack Obama first used the phrase “Assad must go” in an official capacity in 2011, and his supporters mocked this as his second term approached its end.

On May 6, 2016, Twitter user @iadtawil posted a graphic showing Obama among nine other anti-Assad world leaders who had failed to outlast Bashar’s rule. According to Know Your Meme, a comic later emerged showing any individual declaring “Assad must go” followed by a photo of Bashar with his finger on his ear, then the first person leaving office, then Bashar laughing.

RIP to Assad Won’t Go

Now that he has, indeed, gone, the Assad Must Go meme is officially dead. Social media users have remixed the original with photos of Bashar looking rather stressed and photos of his haters either laughing or just looking like they’re waiting for him to leave. Others are referencing or mourning the original.

Tweet reading 'RIP to the 'Assad must go' meme.'
@Ciaranxo/X

Tweet reading 'Assad accidentally said “Assad must go” into a mirror and hexed himself.'
@Ciaranxo/X
Assad Must Go meme with an image of a Dragon Ball Z character staring up into the rain.
@FugoMayor/X

Assad Must Go meme with a gif of Jake Gyllenhaal screaming into a mirror.
@FugoMayor/X
Assad Must Go meme with an Undertail gif saying 'but it refused.'
@wisestminer555/X

Tweet reading 'the Assad Curse is still in effect but reversed, everyone who's posted the Who Must Go meme is now in mortal danger.'
@wisestminer555/X
Assad Must Go meme with a transparent image of Shinzo Abe over a sunset.
@ConanPhase/X

Those who assumed that President Joe Biden would be added to the list of Assad Must Go victims may now be feeling a tad silly for jumping the gun. Meanwhile, Biden supporters are doing perhaps their final victory lap, though we hesitate to jump any guns ourselves.

Tweet reading 'Assad: Biden must go! Biden: who must go?'
@ConanPhase/X

Tweet reading 'just feels wrong that of all the g7 leaders in history, Macron and Biden managed to be in the group that are now immune to 'Assad must go' meme.'
@TheNotoriousHRT/X

More Bashar al-Assad memes

Bashar al-Assad meme with a screenshot saying 'don't worry guys I have a plan' and then a notice that they left the game.
@reshetz/X

Bashar al-Assad meme with a gif from 'Der Untergang.'
@reshetz/X

Bashar al-Assad meme with the 'I'm so glad you reached out' text.
@LittleMammith/X

First published:

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

