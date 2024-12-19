Who is Amir the Uber Eats Guy, and why is he a meme?

Amir the Uber Eats Guy, refers to a series of memes and joke texts centered around a fictitious Uber Eats driver named Amir who will go to any length to complete his delivery. The increasingly absurd stories concerning Amir have all played into his lore, which include catchphrases, audio, and entire TikTok accounts created in devotion to the bit.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @daily.textstories2/TikTok

@daily.textstories2/TikTok Meme Type : Text, Absurdist

: Text, Absurdist First Appearance : September 2024

: September 2024 Origin Source : Memes.com

: Memes.com Peak Popularity: December 2024



Amir the Uber Eats Guy: origins

The photo at the center of Amir memes first appeared online in June 2022. The image of the Southeast Asian man was uploaded on Memes.com, simply captioned “🆑.”

Advertisement

In the summer of 2024, Uber Eats Guy memes started to appear on TikTok, featuring fictitious conversations between customers and Uber Eats drivers. TikToker @textinghub8 has an account that shares fake jokey iMessage exchanges over different video game playthroughs. The recipients vary on this account, and among them was the Uber Eats Guy.

In September 2024, @daily.textstories2 introduced the name Amir and, later, the profile picture to the meme.

Advertisement

Amir texts

Amir memes come with phrases that are repeated throughout the many texts that make up his lore. They usually begin with Amir saying, “I deliver your food sir.” No matter what challenge is thrown in Amir’s way, he is dedicated to keeping his perfect delivery rating.

Some examples of the challenges Amir will undoubtedly overcome include exploding volcanoes, deep-sea dives, and receiving a delivery address in a completely different country. When challenged, he often replies, “It’s okay, sir; I built different.”

Advertisement

All of Amir’s quests are for the same prize. He covets keeping up his perfect delivery rating and loves the $2 tip at the end of the chase.

Advertisement

Amir the Uber Eats Guy lore grows

As the texts get increasingly viral, the stories told within them get increasingly absurd. The goal is always putting Amir to the test in wild ways, from time travel to intercontinental chases. A recent story by @x.xchatx.x even saw Amir become the first Uber Eats driver to deliver to space.

Some text stories featuring Amir are proudly brain rot. For example, one exchange has President Joe Biden handing over the presidency to Amir for a day so he can catch up on his rest.

Advertisement

In November 2024, Amir got his own subreddit; r/ubereatsguy is a small but mighty community.

Sigma Amir memes

Sigma Amir memes are a popular variation of both Sigma Boy memes and Amir memes. In this context, the trendy term means a “popular, successful, but highly independent and self-reliant man.” Amir has delivered enough food to retire and enjoy being a big wig in his own right.

Advertisement

Amir AI chatbots

These memes have become so fun for creators that AI chatbots have been created. They make it possible for anyone online to get the Amir the Uber Eats Guy text experience. The chatbots heavily rely on the catchphrases Amir memes have come to feature. Talkie.AI has the most popular, with Polybuzz.AI offering another.

Advertisement

Is the Amir meme racist?

Some people have questioned if the misspelled English and other facets of Amir memes lean on stereotypes of Southeast Asian people. Reddit’s u/Jellybean_2009, asked, “I feel like racism towards South Asians in general isn’t taken seriously, and that’s why these are getting popular… Is it just me???”

Advertisement

Some responders saw what the original poster (OP) meant. Others felt like it was reading too deeply into what’s meant to be a humorous template in an allegedly harmless way.

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

More brain rot memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.