‘No one was gonna tell me how awkward it is’: Worker makes video on what it’s like to work after putting in 2-weeks’ notice, sparking debate

While videos about “quiet quitting” or “acting your wage” have swept TikTok, so too have videos about genuine quitting. Workers across the U.S. have gone viral after sharing stories from their last days on the job, from auto care employees leaving Walmart to Dunkin’ employees quitting in the middle of rush and beyond.

Most of these videos feature someone quitting their job on the spot. However, there is a small subset that quits the more traditional way—i.e. offering a two-weeks’ notice. Now, user @xvarrd2.0 has gone viral after pointing out just how uncomfortable a workplace can be after one has decided to quit.

“No one was gonna tell me how awkward it is to work after you put in your two weeks,” @xvarrd2.0 asked in the text overlaying the video.

“Feel very unwelcomd,” she added in the caption.

The TikTok currently has over 1.1 million views.

In comments, users shared their own experiences of giving two-weeks’ notice.

“I put in my two week notice just to be completely taken off the schedule,” claimed a commenter.

“In my experience they either cut you out of the schedule immediately or they spend 2 weeks begging you to stay,” added another.

“…all of a sudden management had a problem with me when i was putting mine in,” recalled a third.

“Pretty much everyone stopped talkin with me like I was some sort of outsider,” shared a further TikToker.

Additional users took the discussion as an opportunity to share their own opinions about the practice of giving two weeks’ notice.

“Two weeks is just a courtesy,” offered a commenter. “it’s not necessary.”

“Crazy how we gotta tell our job 2 weeks ahead of time so they can find a replacement but they can’t tell us 2 weeks ahead if they’re gonna let us go,” a second noted.

“They don’t give you two weeks when they fire you,” echoed a TikToker. “Just quit and move on bestie.”

We’ve reached out to @xvarrd2.0 via TikTok comment.

