‘Y’all are Karens’: TikToker says drunk woman hit her car in a Taco Bell drive-thru, sparking debate

A TikToker recently uploaded a video showcasing the aftermath of an alleged drunk driving incident. But viewers weren’t too pleased with how either party handled the situation.

The video, uploaded by user @trappingod7752, shows three young women talking in a Taco Bell parking lot. It’s assumed by the TikToker and viewers that one of the women—a brunette wearing a leopard print coat—is drunk and that she rear-ended the car carrying at least two other people.

While outside of their cars, the women discuss whether the police need to get called and whether the brunette sufficiently damaged the other woman’s vehicle.

After first offering the other women $100, the brunette says, “I barely scratched your car. Are you kidding me?”

She continues: “I could buff that shit out with my tongue.”

When it becomes clear the women aren’t going to agree on a solution, the brunette offers to call the cops herself. But once she gets back in her own car, she leaves and speeds off down the road.

This prompted the other women to call 911, but many viewers were displeased that the women spent time negotiating law enforcement’s involvement if neither car was damaged. Some viewers also thought that the other women should have asked whether the brunette was OK.

“If there’s no damage then leave it be,” wrote one viewer.

“You guys couldn’t have handled this any worse oh my God,” said a second commenter.

“Honestly I would’ve taken the $100 and gave her a ride home cause she’s drunk,” said a third.

“Lol these girls seem like future Karen’s,” wrote a fourth person.

Others, however, were more sympathetic to the women whose car was hit.

“The number of people calling them Karen’s,” one wrote. “This girl is clearly intoxicated and should not be driving a car. She is going to kill someone.”

“As someone who has made the mistake of driving intoxicated, you did the right thing,” said a second person. “She needs to face the consequences before it gets worse.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @trappingod7752 via TikTok comment.

