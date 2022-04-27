‘They’re collecting so much extra money’: TikToker says she was charged nearly 60 percent sales tax at AMC

People are slowly going back to the movies, and apparently discovering some wild new charges.

Late last month, TikToker @ketohalfasser posted about going to an AMC theater to see The Lost City. According to the receipt for concessions, she and her boyfriend bought two large drinks and one order of pretzel bites, for a subtotal of $19.87. The tax was $11.05, bringing her total to $30.92. That’s a little over 55% tax.

“Stuff is so expensive at the movies,” she says in the TikTok, “I didn’t even think much of it.”

A lot of people toss their receipts, or don’t ask for one, but @ketohalfasser walked by someone else at the same theater who was perplexed about the tax amount on their receipt. A manager assured her they knew about this particular issue, “and that it was happening at the corporate level,” but they were allegedly powerless to stop it.

In the comments, others shared stories of spotting a high tax on their own AMC receipt. There have also been a few viral TikToks calling out other establishments and companies for sneaking in upcharges recently. AMC added a surcharge to tickets for The Batman, though it was a little more upfront about that.

The TikToker told the Daily Dot she’s been back to that AMC, which is in Tucson, Arizona, and the tax issue has since been fixed, at least on her end. “Several people left comments on my TikTok video that the same thing had been happening to them, even sporadically on different dates,” she said. “AMC never addressed it, despite being bombarded with questions/comments on their social media channels about it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to AMC for comment via email.

