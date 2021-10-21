TikToker says she was falsely accused of dining and dashing in viral video

A TikToker said that two Instagram accounts falsely identified her as a woman who had allegedly dined and dashed.

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 20, Tracy Doan (@heyyitstracyyy) said that media site Jackfroot and flood blogger @_ionny accused her of dining and dashing at a Santa Clara restaurant.

Doan says the accounts mistook her for another woman, who had blonde hair. Doan’s hair is pink.

In her TikTok, Doan lip-synced to a TikTok sound that says “So, tell me. What’s it like being fucking blind?”

https://www.tiktok.com/@heyyitstracyyy/video/7020945930853633286

The restaurant in question is Pocha K, a Korean restaurant. In a follow-up video, Doan said that six people dined and dashed at the restaurant on Oct. 17. Doan is a regular at the restaurant and heard that one of the servers got hurt, so she brought them flowers. She then dined at the restaurant.

A photo was taken of Doan giving the server flowers. A food blogger reportedly posted the photo of Doan on their story and with the caption: “Here I was thinking it was cute of some customers showing support with flowers and gifts only to realize they were in ones in the video.” (The video being footage of the people who allegedly dined and dashed.)

“A lot of people spotted the mistake right away,” Doan says. “And so they reached out to both the accounts and asked to remove it.”

Doan says that Jackfroot and the food blogger replied to her friends and followers, but not to her own messages to them. Eventually, she says the food blogger sent her an apology via Instagram direct message. However, Doan says the apology was copied and pasted to friends and followers of hers as well.

Jackfroot apologized to Doan via Instagram direct message, and both Jackfroot and the food blogger posted public apologies to Doan, she says. But, Doan says that both apologies were “half-assed” and deleted shortly after being posted.

“You’re trying to ruin my rep when I didn’t even do that,” Doan says. She clarified in the comments that the restaurant itself didn’t accuse her of anything.

Comments on Doan’s videos encouraged her to “sue for defamation” (@urfavcaprowh0re) and said the incident compromised the credibility of both Jackfroot and the flood blogger.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Doan via Instagram direct message and Jackfroot via email. The Daily Dot could not reach Pocha K and @_ionny for comment.

Today’s top stories