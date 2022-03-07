On Thursday, TikToker Juan Duran (@blueduran94) was at a Wendy’s drive-thru in Round Rock, Texas, when he noticed and filmed a red Lincoln Navigator on fire. He informed the employee who was taking his order, and she responded, “OK.”

In the comments of the video, which by Monday had over 647,900 views, users made light of the fact that Duran ordered his food before reporting the fire.

“He placed his order before telling her,” user @elchurro9705 said.

“Man’s gotta double [Baconator] fries and a drink then got worried about the fire,” user @megaboy566 commented.

Others expressed their concern about the situation.

“That’s an emergency and they don’t seem phased,” user Katrina Bjerke commented.

“And why are you still there?” added. “Those explode once the fire hits the gas.”

The employee who took Duran’s order, Tj, told the Daily Dot via TikTok direct message that they didn’t know a car was on fire in the lot at the time the order was taken.

Tj later found out that the car belonged to a customer inside the Round Rock establishment.

“No other customers told me it was on fire cause I think the fire was small enough that no one cared to tell us,” she said. “[We] went outside to make sure someone called 911, and they were on their way. The fire was put out and our manager just told us to stay inside and work like normal.”

The manager, who said in a phone call with the Daily Dot that his name is George Washington, explained that he works at the restaurant every day and did not see the incident happen.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Wendy’s location in Round Rock, Texas, via phone and the corporate office via phone and email.

