‘I kind of see it as a red flag’: TikToker says date called her ‘c*nt’ in message meant for his friend

A TikToker shared a screenshot of her date referring to her as a sexist slur minutes before they were scheduled to meet.

TikToker Molly Hair shared a screenshot of her interaction on Sunday in a video that garnered 3.5 million views by Monday.

“I was on my way to a first date and this happened,” Molly wrote in the caption of the video.

The text thread shows the man wrote in a message, “Waiting on this cunt. I took a pinch for confidence.”

Immediately, the sender writes: “Omg I was joking with a buddy I’m just going to leave.”

In a follow-up video, Molly shared the full interaction with the man: He profusely apologized and was persistent about going on a date for months, refusing to take her no for an answer.

Molly said in the follow-up video that the text exchange happened as she was just about to arrive at her first date with the man.

“At first I was confused and I didn’t really understand what he was saying,” she says in the video. “And when I realized what was going on, I immediately started driving away.”

“Omg I don’t really think that at all I joke too much I say shit like that just to say it,” the man writes after Molly asks what the “cunt” message was about.

In response to his “explanation”, Molly says she wasn’t any longer comfortable meeting him.

“I just don’t really feel like it’s okay to call women that even as a joke and I kind of see it as a red flag sorry!” she says.

The guy apologizes again and says “but I get it.”

He then tried to call her, she says in the video, and she shared a string of messages he sent.

“Im really fucking sorry Molly in no way shape or form did I think of you that way, I talk to much and I’m not as funny as I think,” he says. At one point, he expresses disappointment that it was “God’s plan” that they didn’t end up meeting.

“I was so excited to see you I was just trying to be funny with joe omg,” he says.

“I accept the apology,” Molly says, “I have no hard feelings and I know you didn’t intend it in that way. Could just be an opportunity for you to learn not to throw that around to friends!”

In the narration in the video, Molly shares that she feels she was “too nice in rejecting him.”

“The social worker in me just wants to help people learn and grow from their mistakes,” she says in the video. “I probably should’ve just ignored him.”

The man keeps insisting that he is “sorry” and that he was “really excited” to meet her.

She repeats that she has moved on, and he shouldn’t dwell on it further.

“It was a mistake and and (sic) you can do is move forward,” she says.

“But not with you ?” he asks.

“Yeah I think you have some growing up to do,” she responds.

He messages a few days later asking her out on a date to “show” her that he is “better than that.”

She doesn’t respond. Four months later, he tries to pick things up again.

Commenters on Molly’s video said the interaction summed up toxic masculinity in dating.

“I mean the bar is literally on the floor if my first reaction was impressed that he actually apologized,” one user wrote.

Many commented on his clear inability to take responsibility for his own actions.

“He really tried to say ‘gods plan’ like it wasn’t the consequences of his own actions,” another user said.

“He was only worried about his bruised ego, his mask slipped and he was scared,” commented one user. “He just needed to hear ‘it’s okay’ what a baby, own up at least.”

Many also thought it was a red flag that he repeatedly messaged Molly even after she declined his invitations for another date.

“For me the bigger red flag was that you clearly said no and he tried 5 times after that,” one user commented.

“If anyone is questioning the persistence is a [red flag]: as someone who accepted that persistence at one point, I can confirm that it is indeed a red flag,” another added.

The Daily Dot was unable to reach Molly for comment.

