‘It’s for the people with iron deficiency, duh’: TikToker says they found a screw in Crumbl cookie

In a viral TikTok video, user Tai (@sadlyoku) said they discovered a screw inside of their cookie from Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based business that sells desserts.

The video is captioned, “Not me finding a literal screw in my Crumbl Cookie??! Help???”

The video, which was posted Feb. 23, appeared to show a metal screw covered in chocolate inside of a piece of tissue. Tai shakes their head.

The creator posted two follow-up videos on the incident and stated that at first, no one from the company had contacted them about their complaint. They later clarified in the comments of the original video that they were offered free cookies and that they later spoke with someone from the company and planned to have a meeting.

“The way they only gave me a free six pack cookie voucher…not even the party pack though,” the user wrote. ”This is how Crumbl Cookies really cares about their customers!”

In a statement to the Daily Dot, Crumbl Cookies said corporate representatives and the store’s owner communicated with Tai about the situation and came to a resolution. The company also said it’s working internally to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again in the future.

It’s not the first time Crumbl has been called out on social media. Previous viral complaints about the company include the business automatically adding tips to orders and customers allegedly finding fake fingernails being inside of the cookie.

TikTokers who commented on Tai’s video shared similar experiences with the popular cookie business.

One user commented, “One time I found a dead bug in my Crumbl cookie after having it delivered. All they offered me was a free cookie, too.”

“I found a piece of the frosting bag in mine,” another user commented. “It was the time I was giving them a second chance after they told us there were no nuts in a cookie.”

The commenters on Tai’s post also found humor in the situation.

One user commented, “Is this a new flavor for this week? Sponsored by Home Depot.”

Another user commented, “It’s for the people with iron deficiency, duh.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via Instagram direct message.

