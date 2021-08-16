‘She’s a little bit too kind with kids’: TikToker accuses Broadway actress Alice Ripley of grooming

In a TikTok posted on Thursday, TikTok user @lovelyleobrie says she was groomed by Broadway actress Alice Ripley, who is known for the Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal.

Featured Video Hide

“You were having constant inappropriate interactions with me all while talking shit about me behind my back,” writes Brie Lynn (@lovelyleobrie) in the video. The TikTok features photos of Brie Lynn and Ripley. Brie Lynn states that she was 12 and 13 years old in the photos.

Advertisement Hide

Brie Lynn also says that Ripley told her that when the “first time” they “locked eyes the world stopped.” Brie Lynn says she was 13 at the time.

Brie Lynn further alleges that Ripley “separated” her from all her friends and didn’t protect her when an “insane fan” of Ripley’s “tried to kill” Brie Lynn. (In a follow-up video, Brie Lynn explains that another fan of Ripley’s got violent with her.)

Advertisement Hide

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, grooming is definited as “manipulative behaviors that” abusers use “to gain access to a potential victim, coerce them to agree to the abuse, and reduce the risk of being caught.” Grooming also involves building trust with a younger victim and potentially isolating them from their family and friends.

In a follow-up video, Brie Lynn says that she and Ripley initially connected on Facebook and had “sexual conversations” over Facebook and text message. Brie Lynn says that their relationship escalated to a point where Brie Lynn would spend time alone with Ripley in the actress’ dressing room. Brie Lynn also says that other teenage girls were present at times.

“She’s a little bit too kind with kids. She lets situations go to places that are inappropriate. She puts children in situations that are inappropriate,” Brie Lynn says in a second follow-up video. Brie Lynn also says that because Ripley continuously reminded Brie Lynn that Ripley was a public figure, Brie Lynn felt unable to speak out about their relationship.

Advertisement Hide

After Brie Lynn posted her initial video, similar accusations against Ripley rolled in on Twitter and in the comments section of Brie Lynn’s TikTok videos.

Tw// grooming

–

–

–

These comments under the tiktok about Alice Ripley pic.twitter.com/n9qptazaKh — maja (@mightgosour) August 15, 2021

TW: grooming



When you realized you were groomed by Alice Ripley and you didn’t know it until other people came forward with their stories because you thought it was okay for a grown woman to be inappropriate with you in the name of supporting your mental illness — leo is a simp (@spookemsprout) August 15, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Other women shared that they had interactions with Ripley online when they were teenagers.

A former fan of Ripley’s, who prefers to remain anonymous, told the Daily Dot that she met Ripley at the Next to Normal stage door in 2009 and tweeted at Ripley. The fan says Ripley liked many of her tweets and eventually followed her back on Twitter. The former fan said she was “16 or 17” at the time.

“It just feels weird now,” said the former fan, who said that her memories of Ripley are now upsetting in light of the recent news.

For the record, I saw a bunch of this inappropriate behavior between Alice Ripley and young members of the N2N fandom go down (online) from the periphery. The minute I saw Brie’s TikTok I knew it was all true. — Trish Richards (@trishjrichards) August 16, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Another former fan named CJ also told the Daily Dot that Ripley blocked her personal Twitter account nine years ago.

“I found it weird at the time since I don’t believe I was even following her on social media,” said CJ. She said she was 15 or 16 when Ripley blocked her.

Brie Lynn and Ripley did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Today’s top stories