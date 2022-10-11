‘The extremely rich ones are the ones who NEVER tip’: Server says table of 20 guests only tipped her $8

A server went viral on TikTok after calling out a table of 20 customers who tipped her $8—on a check of $400.

The video features user Tiara (@theherbalcircle) walking through the back of the restaurant as she rants about the customers.

She explains that the 20 guests were dressed in designer brands like Gucci, Fendy, and Louis Vuitton, and one of the women was wearing “a ring the size of a rock.” Though the entire table only spent $400 altogether, Tiara says they “split the check all twenty ways.” However, they only left a tip of $1 on each check, which Tiara had to split with another server helping the table.

This led her to receive a measly $8 for her service.

“Fuck off,” she ends the video. Tiara added in the caption, “Y’all are doing the most today.”

The video has been viewed over 33,000 times as of Tuesday with many viewers shocked about the lack of tips from the large party. Some were surprised there wasn’t an automatic gratuity for a party of that size.

“no automated gratuity for that large of a party?!” one viewer asked.

“I am a great tipper, I don’t understand why people don’t tip,” a second commented.

“My jaw LITERALLY dropped open when you said $8,” a third said.

Other viewers shared their experiences working in the restaurant industry, arguing that those with the most money seem to tip the worst.

“it’s always the “rich” folks who tip the WORST …disgusting,” one person explained.

“Those who have the most tip the least. That was always my experience,” a second wrote.

“That’s effing shitty. The extremely Rich ones are the ones who NEVER tip,” a third concurred.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tiara for comment via Twitter direct message and TikTok comment.