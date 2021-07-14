Influencer dies while trying to take waterfall selfie

Hong Kong Instagram influencer Sophia Cheung, 32, died after falling while trying to take a waterfall selfie on Saturday.

According to a New York Post article, Cheung and three friends took a trip to Ha Pak Lai, a park popular among hikers. While trying to snap a selfie, Cheung slipped at the edge of the waterfall, causing her to fall 16 feet into the pool below.

Cheung’s friends quickly called emergency services, but, according to the Post, she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Cheung’s Instagram is full of pictures of her many excursions. Her last picture, posted on July 9, shows Cheung posing on the shore of the beach with a bodyboard.

Her caption reads, “Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday.”

Many have left their condolences under the picture, with one person writing, “RIP. I’m still in shock, we just chatted last month, can’t believe this happened. Rest In Peace.”

Cheung is not the first person to die while trying to take a selfie. According to a report from the Sun, 330 people have died while trying to take selfies on excursions.

