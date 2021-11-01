‘The people protect the people’: Viral TikTok shows neighbors running cables from leasing office to everyone’s apartment in complex after power outage

A TikToker posted a video of a creative solution to a power outage in their apartment complex after the building’s management allegedly didn’t care.

According to the creator, @messyjessyglam, or Jess, their neighbors ran cables from the building’s leasing office to the apartments in the complex.

“When your apartment complex doesn’t care that your power is out but you have Hispanic neighbors who don’t play so they run cables from the leasing office to everyone’s apartment,” the text overlay on the video reads.

According to Jess, the complex is located in Houston. “The best part of moving to Houston has been my neighbors they’re the bomb,” @MessyJessyGlam said in the video’s caption.

Jess uploaded the video Sunday, and it accumulated almost 250,000 views and over 43,000 likes since.

This is just one of the two videos that live on Jess’ account. Jess has yet to provide an update on the situation.

Viewers in the comments section are commending the neighbors who attempted to help out the whole complex and are slamming the leasing office for allegedly not caring about the wellbeing of its residents.

“They understood the assignment for sure,” one person wrote.

“As they should. Solidarity between all. Safety for everything. The people protect the people,” another said.

A third questioned why the leasing office has electricity but not the rest of the complex.

“And that’s on what? Community,” another said.

Jess could not immediately be reached for a request for comment by the Daily Dot.

