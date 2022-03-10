‘Oof the victim blaming in these comments’: Man sneaks into TikToker’s car while she pumps gas—and she got shamed by viewers

A TikToker says her phone was taken from the front seat of her car while she was pumping gas and a man opened her car door without her knowing. Many commenters on her video said that it was her fault that her car was unlocked and vulnerable to thieves.

Jana Kleemeier (@janakle3) posted the gas station security footage of a man sneaking into her car and taking her phone while she got gas in a TikTok on March 5.

“Turns out gas prices aren’t the only thing we should be worried about at a gas station,” she says in the TikTok, which was viewed almost 3.5 million times.

In the video, the man opens Kleemeier’s passenger seat door while her back is turned and then walking away without even fully closing her car door. Kleemeier said that her purse was also in the car, though the man only took her phone.

Comments on Kleemeier’s video reprimanded her for not locking her car while she pumps gas.

“This is the oldest game in the book,” @badgalevelyn commented. “Always lock your car.”

“Who leaves their car unlocked,” @rtchickk wrote. “Am I the only female that takes precautions.”

“People are so unaware of their surroundings,” @tymaxwellc commented.

“U weren’t paying attention. What else did u expect these days?” @taleyoungastime wrote.

Others called out commenters for blaming Kleemeier for being robbed and called it “victim blaming.”

“Oof the victim blaming [in] these comments,” one said.

In a follow-up video, Kleemeier said that she didn’t think she’d need to lock her car while pumping gas at “8:15 in the morning.”

“Now I know. Fucking lock your car,” she says in the second TikTok.

The TikToker recalls getting back into her car and noticing her phone was gone. So she used the Find My iPhone feature on her Apple Watch and saw that the phone was turned off.

In another TikTok, Kleemeier says she never got her phone back. She checked with the gas station, which is how she got the security footage to post. She says got a new phone the same day.

“Moral of the story, lock your car. Good job to everyone who already does. Proud of you. Anyone who doesn’t? Fucking lock it,” she says in a TikTok.

In the comments of Kleemeier’s final TikTok about the situation, she said that “the police in San Francisco could care less” about her phone being stolen and that she filed a police report that was rejected “a month later.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department via phone and to Kleemeier via TikTok comment.

