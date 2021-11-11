‘Can someone come get their racist cousin?’: Karen hurls insults at driver and CVS drive-thru worker in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok posted by Rachel Anita (@rachelanita) shows a woman dubbed a Karen yelling racist and fatphobic insults at Anita and a CVS worker, respectively, at a CVS Pharmacy drive-thru in Maryland.

The caption reads, “Can someone come get their racist cousin? SMH [sad emoticon] cvs on east-west hwy in pg county md.” The video has over 2.4 million views and 350,400 likes since posting Nov. 4.

An agitated white woman in a black parka stands outside of the car where Anita is filming. She then yells racist insults at the TikToker.

“Dirty ass ugly Indian-ass bitch,” the woman says. “Go back to your country.”

The woman then walks up to the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru window and shouts at the worker inside.

“Lose some fucking weight you might be happy,” shouts the woman before getting in her car.

In a series of follow-up videos posted yesterday, Anita explains the situation.

Apparently, Anita was going to pick up her medication from the drive-thru when she saw a woman screaming at the pharmacist.

“I rolled down my window, and all I said was, ‘Hey come on, can you move along,'” Anita says. “She said to me something along the lines of, ‘Mind your business, this has nothing to do with you.'”

The TikToker says she tried to draw the Karen’s attention away from the CVS worker.

“I guess I did it too well, because that’s when the whole thing ensued,” Anita continues.

Before the first video was recorded, the woman had said she wasn’t going to get physical with Anita.

“She wasn’t trying to get violent. I wasn’t afraid of that,” Anita says. “After that, she went back to the car, threw a few more things, yelled a few more things at the pharmacist, and pulled away.”

Many commenters sympathize with the poster and applaud how she handled the situation.

“She’s going to walk up to the wrong car one day,” says @sunnibblazin1.

“Sorry this happened to you,” says @libertyz_.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anita for comment.

