‘This is actually kinda sad’: TikTok’s ‘Island Boys’ get booed at first show

TikTok’s famous “Island Boys” rappers recently made their first major appearance at a club in Miami and, to say the least, were not given a warm reception.

A now-viral clip shows the two internet stars—whose stage names are Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja—getting booed on stage.

According to LADbible, the two South Florida rappers were invited to perform at Miami’s Club Liv. But despite their hit song “I’m an Island Boy” going viral on the web, in-person clubbers didn’t appear to be fans of the tune.

As the two rappers attempt to sing a cappella, people in the crowd are heard laughing and booing.

Thankfully, the two were unfazed by the crowd’s reaction. And according to All HipHop, it looks like they’re serious about making singing a full-time career. The pair have already recorded a master track and put out a music video.

In the comments on TikTok, many users roasted the pair for the appearance.

“Y would they do it in public,” said one commenter

“Only in America can 2 no talent hacks make millions,” wrote a second.

But others appeared to side with the Island Boys, applauding the two for not breaking character despite the crowd’s hostile reaction.

“People are booing them, but they are doing what they love doing,” said a third person. “Let them boys live.”

“The song isn’t my taste but I can’t lie. They are hella humble and so nice, so I can’t hate on them,” wrote a fourth commenter. “They [are] doing what they love and that’s what matters.”

As of publication, the TikTok video showing the duo’s performance has earned over 11.9 million views.

