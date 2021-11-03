A paycheck (L) and donuts (R).

‘I do not get paid enough to listen to you’: Dunkin’ worker reveals how much he gets paid for ‘73 hours of f*cking misery,’ sparking debate

‘I do not get paid enough to take your B.S.'

Published Nov 3, 2021

A TikToker put his Dunkin’ pay stub on blast in a viral TikTok. During his self-proclaimed “rant,” he says he doesn’t get paid enough to deal with rude customers.

Captioned, “Dunkin Donuts Rant,” @scorchedearthcorey’s 1-minute video amassed over 351,700 views and 31,700 likes since being posted on Oct. 26.

The video zooms into @scorchedearthcorey’s pay stub, which shows a total of $875.28 for 72.94 hours of work at $12 an hour.

“I just want you to look at this because for some reason some people think that other people are there to entertain them,” @scoredearthcorey says.

“This is my main source of income, to pay child support. … Do you think with my 73 hours of fucking misery and bullshit, that you should come and try to bother me more?”

“People think customer service is end-all-be-all. Let me explain something to you: I do not get paid enough to listen to you. I do not get paid enough to take your B.S. I do not get paid enough for you to treat me like I’m your entertainment.”

In a follow-up video, titled “Dunkin’ Donuts Rant 2,” @scorchedearthcorey explains how he had a decent-paying job until he was laid off for not moving to Rhode Island and that got a second job at Dunkin’ to pay child support.

“I have not been back to court with what I make now, so I got a second job while I learn a trade. … I’m an aspiring movie writer. I have goals; I have dreams. None of you know me,” @scorchedearthcorey says.

Many of the 6,493 commenters in the original video expressed outrage at how low his wages are.

“Not even $900 for 73 HOURS???,” @greyboyer questioned.

“There isn’t a staff shortage. There’s a living wage position shortage,” @bdhornby said.

Some commenters predictably pushed back against the idea of a livable wage.

“There’s not a living wage shortage there’s a financial literacy shortage. I lived two years on federal min wage just fine,” @jeffcavalieresleftnut said.

“The wage is comparable to the skill. And based on the skill it’s livable, you may need roommates or live with family but it’s fast food,” @kw_0122 said.

But others pointed out how wages have not kept pace with inflation, with one saying: “In the 90’s my fast food job paid for my apartment and my first car, easily.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ and @scorchedearthcorey for comment.

*First Published: Nov 3, 2021, 2:54 pm CDT

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

