‘I do not get paid enough to listen to you’: Dunkin’ worker reveals how much he gets paid for ‘73 hours of f*cking misery,’ sparking debate

A TikToker put his Dunkin’ pay stub on blast in a viral TikTok. During his self-proclaimed “rant,” he says he doesn’t get paid enough to deal with rude customers.

Captioned, “Dunkin Donuts Rant,” @scorchedearthcorey’s 1-minute video amassed over 351,700 views and 31,700 likes since being posted on Oct. 26.

The video zooms into @scorchedearthcorey’s pay stub, which shows a total of $875.28 for 72.94 hours of work at $12 an hour.

“I just want you to look at this because for some reason some people think that other people are there to entertain them,” @scoredearthcorey says.

“This is my main source of income, to pay child support. … Do you think with my 73 hours of fucking misery and bullshit, that you should come and try to bother me more?”

“People think customer service is end-all-be-all. Let me explain something to you: I do not get paid enough to listen to you. I do not get paid enough to take your B.S. I do not get paid enough for you to treat me like I’m your entertainment.”

In a follow-up video, titled “Dunkin’ Donuts Rant 2,” @scorchedearthcorey explains how he had a decent-paying job until he was laid off for not moving to Rhode Island and that got a second job at Dunkin’ to pay child support.

https://www.tiktok.com/@scorchedearthcorey/video/7025310568441515310?

“I have not been back to court with what I make now, so I got a second job while I learn a trade. … I’m an aspiring movie writer. I have goals; I have dreams. None of you know me,” @scorchedearthcorey says.

Many of the 6,493 commenters in the original video expressed outrage at how low his wages are.

“Not even $900 for 73 HOURS???,” @greyboyer questioned.

“There isn’t a staff shortage. There’s a living wage position shortage,” @bdhornby said.

Some commenters predictably pushed back against the idea of a livable wage.

“There’s not a living wage shortage there’s a financial literacy shortage. I lived two years on federal min wage just fine,” @jeffcavalieresleftnut said.

“The wage is comparable to the skill. And based on the skill it’s livable, you may need roommates or live with family but it’s fast food,” @kw_0122 said.

But others pointed out how wages have not kept pace with inflation, with one saying: “In the 90’s my fast food job paid for my apartment and my first car, easily.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dunkin’ and @scorchedearthcorey for comment.

Today’s Top Stories