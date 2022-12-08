We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: a viral video about working in retail that is resonating with people online, a review of the new Netflix film Sr., a person recounting how they were scammed right before a Friendsgiving, and Chinese protesters detailing the issues they’ve faced.

After that, we’ve got a “Dirty Delete” column from our Politics Reporter Claire.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikToker created a sketch that touches on the unrealistic expectations she presumably experienced while working in retail, and viewers are resonating with her experience.

➤ READ MORE

A loving portrait of a father spearheaded by his famous son.

➤ READ MORE

💸 SCAMS

Customer says she was scammed by Instacart shopper 2 hours before Friendsgiving

Sometimes, orders on apps go off without a hitch. Other times, as one TikTok user recently learned, things don’t go according to plan.

➤ READ MORE

A number of protesters spoke to the Daily Dot about their fight against the state.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🎁 Holiday gift guides

💰 SPONSORED

Gifts that cultivate curiosity

Give the deep thinkers in your life a gift that will inspire curiosity and conversation throughout the holidays and beyond. The Nautilus holiday gift subscription box is as elegant as the stories within—the unboxing experience alone will light up the holidays. It’s a one-of-a-kind gift that beats any cashmere sweater. Order the gift box by December 9th to guarantee arrival before Christmas Day.

LOOK INSIDE

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Ye implodes his career for a hopeless presidential bid

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☘️ A former McDonald’s employee went viral after claiming that a customer ordered 350 Shamrock Shakes at 6am.

🍴 This restaurant server is getting attention for sharing all of the things that pissed her off in just one day.

🔬 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “Science creators and brand partnerships: Can the two co-exist?”

🎅🏼 The best holiday gift ideas for your coworkers (even your boss) are right here in this gift guide!*

📦 A TikToker sparked a viral conversation about the churn-and-burn nature of human resources and employee turnover at Amazon.

🔥 This woman is sharing a money-saving hack for when a landlord sticks you with a heating bill.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

🏥 One TikToker and nurse explained why she walked out mid-shift due to understaffing.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

Male ‘Karens’ are slowly increasing and have made their way across social media. In a viral TikTok, a Chick-fil-A customer filmed another customer, dubbed a ‘male Karen,’ in action in a three-part video.

The series was uploaded by user @shadedbeautybylala, where the first video shows two customers in line at a Chick-fil-A, engaged in a heated argument.