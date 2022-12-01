‘IT’S ALWAYS THE AFTER CHUCH CROWD’: Restaurant server shares list of all the things that pissed her off in just 1 day

Anyone who has worked in the service industry is keenly aware of just how much more difficult customers can make everything, and how quickly those experiences add up. So it’s no surprise that one server’s account of all the things that made her mad in a single shift is resonating with people on TikTok.

Realizing that her day was not going particularly well, Caitlyn (@caitlynmaez) decided to keep track of all the customer interactions that had her on edge one day last month.

Kicking things off, Caitlyn recounts how she was at the host stand for a minute when a woman and her 4-year-old child came in to ask about the restaurant’s half-price appetizer special. After explaining that during this particular time frame, they were only available to customers seated at the bar, the customer declared that’s where she wanted to sit, Caitlyn says.

“I said, ‘Well ma’am, I’m sorry, I can’t have a 4-year-old sitting at the bar,’” she recalls.

After arguing, Caitlyn says the woman said she would just take it up with her server after being seated at a table—only to discover that her server was, in fact, Caitlyn.

Other negative interactions the TikToker had with customers that day included a needy church group that wanted split checks, gave her grief about a cosmopolitan, and kept being impatient about their demands.

“Fuck you,” Caitlyn concludes. “Fuck you.”

Venting about difficult customers has become a common trend among restaurant workers on TikTok, and viewers always eat it up. This time was no different, with the top comment even suggesting that Caitlyn should make a video like this after every shift.

“I feel like i’m listening to myself rn LMAO,” wrote @nahtahlea. “Felt this.”

“The after church crowd is actually the worst and they never tip appropriately,” @ashleymarone added, while @caitrionahanly drew attention to how Caitlyn was acting as “the hostess, server, and bartender.”

“I feel so bad for servers. i could never do what y’all do. y’all are amazing,” @angelspiritx admitted.

“I’m a true believer that every single person in this world needs to work as a server once before they do anything else,” suggested @katie_ortega1. “Truly humbling.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @caitlynmaez via TikTok comment.