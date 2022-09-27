We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: a deepfake of Keanu Reeves that is duping millions of people, the explosion of the natural birth movement on TikTok, a viral video about an Airbnb scam, and the latest drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling.

After that, our Staff Reporter Tricia has her weekly “Problematic on TikTok” column.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A TikTok account that many appear to believe is run by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has racked up an astonishing 438 million views. But the account is entirely comprised of deepfakes.

The natural birth control movement on TikTok has dark clouds surrounding it.

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing his story of losing $1,000 on an Airbnb rental.

The controversy around Don’t Worry Darling just keeps getting more complicated.

📲 Better living through apps

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

“Fruity was a slippery slope,” TikToker says of veiled homophobic audios

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💼 A woman on TikTok says the manager who got hired over her right before the COVID-19 pandemic was a disaster.

☕ This… is probably too much coffee for one person to drink each day.

🚗 A Dallas Uber driver has gone viral after she posted a storytime video in which she exposes a man for allegedly cheating on his wife.

🍴 A waitress’s viral call-out of a table that left her a 10% tip after actively complimenting the service they received has created discussion around service and tipping on TikTok.

👖 This Starbucks worker claims they had to staple their ripped jeans together when the district manager visited their store without warning.

🌮 A young Taco Bell worker called out a person in the comments section who insulted them for being 24 years old and working at Taco Bell.

👶 The many lives of the Dancing Baby,cyberspace’s first cringe meme.

👋 Before you go

A McDonald’s worker says a customer threw pennies at her and mocked her job after she told them that she could not accept a fake $50 bill as payment.

The worker’s video, which has nearly 150,000 views, recounts how she asked the customer for respect.

