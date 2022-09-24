‘And I thought a quad shot was too much’: Starbucks barista claims customer orders 20 shots of espresso every day

A Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after she shared how one of her customers regularly orders a drink with 20 espresso shots.

User Stephanie (@sk_d0ntplay) records the POS system, revealing an enormous price for one drink. The order listed is a grande cup with 20 shots of espresso and 5 pumps of classic syrup. According to Stephanie, the customer comes in to get the beverage every day, totaling $22.75.

“Now thats a lot of espresso,” Stephanie added in the caption.

The video amassed over 338,000 views as of Saturday. Viewers shared their own stories of highly caffeinated Starbucks drinks.

“I thought me getting 7 shots was bad,” one viewer joked.

“I was at a Starbucks and a guy ordered 15 and they said corporate wouldn’t allow more than 8 he brought his own travel mug too,” a second shared.

“I accidentally mobile ordered a drink with 7 shots of espresso – I couldn’t believe they actually made the drink without confirming my order,” a third wrote.

Other viewers offered suggestions as to why the customer orders so many shots of espresso.

“Maybe she splits it up for multiple people?” one person asked.

“Prob making drinks for her whole workplace,” a second suggested.

“She prolly splits that up ! makes multiple drinks out of that for everyone at her office cuz ain’t no way,” a third agreed.

However, Stephanie answered these commenters, claiming that the woman doesn’t share her drink. “She does not share it with anybody, she drinks out of the cup right in front to make sure its right & I have asked her not sure why that’s so funny to,” she wrote.

According to Starbucks’ Nutrition Facts, each shot of espresso contains about 75 milligrams of caffeine, so the customer orders a whopping 1,500 milligrams of caffeine each day. Mayo Clinic states that 400 milligrams is the suggested daily limit of caffeine for adults.

In 2019, Starbucks put limits on modifications for online app orders, setting the maximum number of shots added through the app to 12, among other additions, per Business Insider. However, it’s likely that customers are able to evade this limit by ordering in stores.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stephanie via TikTok comment.