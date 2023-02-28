We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: Amazon’s dystopian AI monitoring systems inside its delivery trucks, a Boston Market worker detailing how she almost died after the restaurant’s ceiling fell in, a look at criticism Marvel is facing in the wake of the latest Ant-Man movie, and a viral video showing how a couple ordered a ton of food at McDonald’s for their wedding.

After that, we’ve got a “Problematic on TikTok” column from our IRL Reporter Tricia.

Amazon’s AI security monitoring systems inside its delivery trucks seem like something out of a dystopian future novel.

A fast-food worker says her store’s ceiling falling in at what appears to be a Boston Market, leading to a number of commenters suggesting she should have faked a workplace injury to capitalize on the situation.

Facing criticism for its visual effects (among other issues), the buzz around Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is bad news for Marvel.

A McDonald’s worker on TikTok has sparked discussion after posting a video documenting the process of allegedly making a couple’s order for their wedding.

By Tricia Crimmins

Everyone’s talking about TikTok’s ‘bold glamour’ filter

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤢 In a viral video, a TikToker explained how they accidentally used a Qdoba worker’s tip cup to fill up her soda.

🗣️ If you feel like your server or bartender is speaking a secret language, they probably are.

🍗 Have you ever wondered how the chicken teriyaki bowls are made at Jack in the Box?

🧾 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “How to file your Twitch and YouTube taxes: a CPA’s guide for professional streamers.”

💻 In a world where remote work has become increasingly common, one woman’s story of juggling three full-time work-from-home jobs has sparked both admiration and skepticism.

🌈 Start your movie night binge-fest with some of the best LGBTQ movies and series you can stream right now with Amazon Prime.*

⏲️ An office worker has gone viral on TikTok after finishing all of her work in an hour, leaving her with nothing to do for the rest of her 8-hour shift.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

🧹 In a viral video, a customer draws attention to Dollar Tree’s unique presentation of its brooms and other cleaning products.

A viral TikTok video shows an angry exchange between a DoorDash driver and several Subway employees.

TikTok user @ghettogaragetvv, who appears to have been a Subway customer, filmed the interaction with the DoorDash “Karen” and posted it on TikTok.

In the video’s comment section, several viewers weighed in on the driver’s anger over the late order.

